Travis Scott's Rage-Ready Jordan Sneakers Made a Big Leap

At long last, Travis Scott and Nike are officially unleashing the Jordan Jumpman Jack sneakers. Rejoice — better yet, rage, ragers!

It's been roughly a year since Travis Scott first debuted his then-obscure Jordan shoe on the 2023 Cannes red carpet, leaving sneakerheads scrambling to unravel the mystery of his first signature Jordan shoe.

The biggest giveway of Scott's Jumpman Jack shoe is the backward Swoosh — a signature seen on previous collabs — which extends across the leather, canvas, and nubuck upper.

There's also plenty of Scott insignia throughout the sneaker, such as his Cactus Jack motifs embroidered on the heels to the scribbled "Jack" on the translucent outsole, ready to wear away with time (or maybe even a single trip to the mosh pit).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Jumpman Jack sneaker's second biggest feature is the large strap over the forefoot, topped with raised co-branding and locking fans in for a raging ride.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Underneath these Scott-approved touches, the Jordan Jumpman Jack sneakers offer up a bit of nostalgia. The shoe's overall shape evokes the feels of Nike's old-school athletic shoes like the Mac Attack (Scott knows a thing about the model).

Even before its wider Nike launch scheduled for late April, Scott's Jumpman Jack sneaker has already been on quite a journey. After the grande Cannes reveal, the shoes remained at the top of sneaker enthusiasts' minds, thanks to Scott's quiet style moments and the full-on, detailed looks from leakers.

Scott's new Jordan sneaker also underwent a few name changes before finally landing on Jumpman Jack. Remember when the pairs were called "Cut the Check?" Ah, the days.

Several colorway previews and a wild shock-drop later, Travis Scott's Jumpman Jack sneaker is finally ready to make its big leap into the sneaker game. Initially said to release before 2023 ended, the pairs are now officially landing on Nike's SNKRS app on April 30.

Like past Scott x Nike linkups, the Jumpman Jack sneakers will drop alongside clothing options, including heavyweight fleece hoodies and cotton tees realized in the collaboration's signature hues like brown, olive green, and cream (sail).

In honor of the release, can I get a "Lights, Camera, Jack" on three?