This Isn’t a Lamborghini Car Key — It’s a $950 Necklace

Written by Tom Barker in Style
Practically anything can be a pendant if you attach it onto the end of a necklace, and this theory is proven by Balenciaga’s new collaboration with Automobili Lamborghini.

First previewed last year, in a Fall 2025 campaign disguised as “leaked” images, the collection has now arrived on the fashion house’s website (prices range from $125 for a travel mug to $8,500 for a charm-covered handbag). It includes many of the graphic tops and leather bags teased in that aforementioned campaign, but also reveals some smaller accessories we missed the first time around. 

Shop Balenciaga
Most notably, the new drop features a $950 necklace brandishing a chunky faux car key on the end of its brass chain. Described as a “car key trompe l'œil pendant,” by Balenciaga, the chunky plastic attachment is also available as a small charm alongside fake Balenciaga keys (costing $800).

You might not own a Lamborghini car, but for a fraction of the price Balenciaga has created accessories that make it look like you do. 

Who cares if the car key isn’t functional? Much like the silver wired headphones from Y2K-obsessed Estonian fashion brand Racer Worldwide or Louis Vuitton’s iPod crossbody bag, these keys are purely for show. 

It’s the type of irony-laden high-fashion gimmick we’ve come to expect from Demna, previously Balenciaga’s creative director and the brains behind $925 towels styled as skirts or a $1,800 trash bag.

But with Demna en route to Gucci, having been hired as the Italian luxury house’s creative director last month, and Pierpaolo Piccioli taking his place, this is one final reminder of the absurdity of Demna’s Balenciaga. 

With the arrival of Piccioli, we’re anticipating a big Balenciaga rebrand. The logomania, the provocative stunts, the almost Duchampian recontextualization of everyday items currently synonymous with Balenciaga are all Demna-isms. And Piccioli is expected to rid the brand of those things.

This Lamborghini collaboration is one of the last Demna-designed drops before the Piccioli era begins. 

