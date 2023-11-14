Sign up to never miss a drop
Don’t Be Fooled! Balenciaga’s $925 Skirt Is Literally Just a Towel

in Style

Visiting Balenciaga’s web store is always an eye-opening experience, especially when you land on a product page selling a wrap-around towel skirt for nearly $1,000.

Yup, the often-tendentious Balenciaga fashion house has finally uploaded its extremely avant-garde Towel Skirt to its site for pre-order for the generous price of $925.

The Towel Skirt, which was first showcased as a part of Demna Gvasalia’s Spring 2024 show in Paris earlier this year, arrives in an all-over beige colorway with Balenciaga’s logo embroidered tone-on-tone at the front.

Thing is — and I don’t wanna divide the entire room here — but Balenciaga’s Towel Skirt is, well, just a towel, isn’t it? Take away the adjustable belt on the inside and the two buttons at the waistline and you, my friend, have yourself a regular Terry cotton bathroom towel.

I suppose the only difference with Balenciaga’s Towel Skirt is that instead of drying your post-showered self, it’ll instead exsiccate the linings of your now-empty purse.

Truth is, Balenciaga has made a habit of releasing disruptive products that could conceivably be made at home. Take its $1,800 Trash Bag, for instance, those shoelace earrings, or, who can forget, the dirtied-up Paris sneakers.

So when it comes to the Towel Skirt — a garment that gives someone scurrying across their hallway because they forgot to take their pants to the bathroom – it’s hardly surprising.

What’s funnier, though, for me anyway, is that as soon as you arrive onto Balenciaga’s webstore, a pop-up instantly appears asking: “Do you have any questions?” Because truthfully, I have an absolute tonne of them, but we’d be here all day.

