Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Why Are the Other OG American Denim Brands Better Outside of America?

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
417 Edifice
1 / 5

Levi's can basically do it all, from sneakers to elegant retro reproductions to, er, jeans. But why is it the only OG American denim company capable of hitting so many highs? What about Lee, a denim line founded 46 years after Levi's in 1889, or Wrangler, arguably the most famous imprint of Blue Bell (founded as Hudson Overall Company in 1904)?

As with most things, you must look to Japan to find Americana done right.

Shop denim
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Whereas Levi's does it all — affordable, luxury, celebrity, culture — Lee operates as an unremarkable budget denim brand while Wrangler has rebranded as a country-fried cowboy line which, hey, at least aligns with its heritage.

And that's about it.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In Japan, meanwhile, Lee and Wrangler are no less vaunted as Levi's and equally adventurous.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Epitomized by collaborations with large national retailers like BEAMS, Journal Standard, ÉDIFICE, and Tomorrowland, Lee and Wrangler stand for something of substance.

Their reference points are heritage but the appeal is universal.

Years of collaborations with N.Hoolywood have yielded Wrangler dress jeans and barn jackets, for instance, while an ongoing partnership with taste-making boutique LECHOPPE typically revives the adjustable jeans once worn by rodeo clowns. These are wildly disparate styles that're still utterly approachable and downright... cool. Something you can't really say for most modern Wrangler or Lee offerings.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Throwback inspiration translated into modern cuts and made covetable by superb styling. It's the same recipe for success mined by Japanese The North Face collections and it works just as well for denim labels.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

There is an interesting twist, however.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Lee and Wrangler are operated in Japan by one company: Edwin. Capable of denim so classic that it's frequently utilized by Margaret Howell and so adventurous that it yields oddities like reversible pants, Edwin has an impressively far-reaching scope.

It acquired the Japanese license for Lee in the late '80s and picked up the Wrangler license around the aughts. Now, you can thank Edwin for making Wrangler and Lee better than they ever were before, steering both towards something thoughtful, something with even more substance than heritage.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
Port TangerTemo Brown/Tobacco
$320.00
Available in:
One size
Stone IslandMarina Wool Crewneck
$650.00
Available in:
MLXL
Dr. MartensLowell
$235.00
Available in:
414245

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Jordan "Skate Shoes" Are Now Delightfully Denim-fied
  • Denim Tears Stitches the Game Behind the Game (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Nike’s Most Hated-on Jordan Sneaker Looks Mighty Clean in Denim
  • BEAMS, Japan's Ultimate Retailer, Went Back to Where It All Started: America
  • Nike's "Denim" Air Max Skate Shoe Isn't What You'd Expect — It's Better
What To Read Next
  • adidas' Ultra-Thin Sneaker Is Worth the Fuzz
  • Why Are the Other OG American Denim Brands Better Outside of America?
  • These Nicely Faded Leather Vans Are Top-Tier Skate Shoes
  • A Painfully Powerful Nike Running Shoe for Street Ninjas
  • New Balance's Sugar-Coated Sneaker Is the Sweetest "Barefoot" Stepper
  • Nike's Stylish Basketball Sneaker Is a Foot-ful of Sunshine
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now