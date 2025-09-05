Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Cowboy Denim for the Italian Alps

Written by Tom Barker in Style
ROA
1 / 3

Forget about three-layer engineered polyester or waterproof membrane-clad technical nylon, ROA and Wrangler are making weatherproof mountain gear out of good ol’ American denim.

From baseball caps down to double-kneed cargo pants, this entire five-piece capsule collection is crafted using washed dark brown denim from Wrangler. 

Shop ROA

The 78-year-old maker of hardwearing jeans started life outfitting cowboys in North Carolina, but now ROA is taking it to the Italian Alps. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

To create a Canadian tuxedo worthy of wearing in the mountains, ROA brought its technical design expertise to this collection. 

ROA
1 / 5

The ROA x Wrangler denim jacket, for instance, is a long way from a typical trucker jacket. Boxy fitting with cinch cords fitted to the bottom, the jacket includes numerous nifty pockets for carrying outdoor gear and elbow darts for ease of movement. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Plus, something repeated throughout the collection is metal rivets reinforcing the fabric. 

Denim might not be the most water-tight of materials, however, as ROA notes in its description of this collection, it’s a “time-tested material.”

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

While more lightweight technical materials can be prone to rips and need looking after for optimal performance, denim is known for its durability. Plus, it’s known to look better the more you wear it.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This unexpected partnership of heritage American denim and stylish Italian outdoor gear is available to shop now from both labels’ websites, prices ranging from $165 to $450. 

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Issey MiyakeMonthly Colors July Shorts
$415.00
Available in:
One size
Dr. MartensSan Mule
$190.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Our LegacyTour Longsleeve
$315.00
Available in:
5052

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • AG Jeans Has Denim Down to a Fine Art
  • “Milkshake,” Hair Flips, and Oversize Denim: Behind the Scenes of Gap’s Campaign with KATSEYE
  • No Thoughts, Just an Exquisite Sashiko Denim adidas Walking Shoe
  • A Delightful Washed Denim Treatment for an Iconic adidas Sneaker
  • 9 Black Sneakers for Any Rotation
What To Read Next
  • Mining Seoul’s Fashion Scene for Good-Clothes Gold
  • Brown Is the One Perfect Color for Clothing
  • Sneakers (Almost) Too Sleek To Call Sneakers
  • Inside the 14-Story Retail Shrine That Glasses Built (EXCLUSIVE)
  • A Luxuriously Reptilian Vans Skate Shoe
  • ellesse Is for the Sporty Hedonists
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now