Cowboy Denim for the Italian Alps

Forget about three-layer engineered polyester or waterproof membrane-clad technical nylon, ROA and Wrangler are making weatherproof mountain gear out of good ol’ American denim.

From baseball caps down to double-kneed cargo pants, this entire five-piece capsule collection is crafted using washed dark brown denim from Wrangler.

The 78-year-old maker of hardwearing jeans started life outfitting cowboys in North Carolina, but now ROA is taking it to the Italian Alps.

To create a Canadian tuxedo worthy of wearing in the mountains, ROA brought its technical design expertise to this collection.

The ROA x Wrangler denim jacket, for instance, is a long way from a typical trucker jacket. Boxy fitting with cinch cords fitted to the bottom, the jacket includes numerous nifty pockets for carrying outdoor gear and elbow darts for ease of movement.

Plus, something repeated throughout the collection is metal rivets reinforcing the fabric.

Denim might not be the most water-tight of materials, however, as ROA notes in its description of this collection, it’s a “time-tested material.”

While more lightweight technical materials can be prone to rips and need looking after for optimal performance, denim is known for its durability. Plus, it’s known to look better the more you wear it.

This unexpected partnership of heritage American denim and stylish Italian outdoor gear is available to shop now from both labels’ websites, prices ranging from $165 to $450.

