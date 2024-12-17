Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Bob Dylan’s Custom Jeans Were So Innovative That Levi’s Meticulously Remade Them

Written by Tom Barker in Style
Levi's
1 / 4

Bob Dylan’s ex-girlfriend, Suze Rotolo was one step ahead of the Levi’s design team. 

In the early ‘60s, Rotolo would customize pairs of Dylan’s Levi’s 501 jeans with panels above the hem that helped them fit over his boots, creating bespoke Levi’s bootcut jeans many years before the American company ever offered such a design itself. 

Shop Levi's Vintage Clothing

Prompted by James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown, a film where Timothée Chalamet plays a young Bob Dylan, the Levi’s Vintage Clothing team meticulously remade Dylan’s customized boot-cut 501 jeans for the very first time, which Chalamet wears on-screen.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

“I was honored to consult on this film and work with Arianne [Phillips, costume designer for A Complete Unknown] and team to authentically bring Bob Dylan’s early Levi’s styles to life,” said Paul O’Neill, design director of Levi’s Vintage Clothing, in a statement. 

“It was exciting to reproduce Dylan’s original jeans with the inserted panel and include unique ephemera in the presentation, ensuring our new collection captures the film’s romantic themes while faithfully recreating the iconic Levi's look of an unparalleled genius.”

Levi's
1 / 9

LVC's carefully recreated Bob Dylan bootcut jeans, featuring fading and raw-looking stitching for an authentic look, are not only worn by Chalamet in A Complete Unknown but have also been put into production.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

As such, they'll be available to buy from Levi's Vintage Clothing come December 20, coinciding with the film's US release, followed by a wider release on January 17 coinciding with the film’s European release.

The Levi's Vintage Clothing team even went a step further.

Recreating a full Bob Dylan outfit, they're also releasing a classic suede trucker jacket directly inspired by the one worn by Dylan in the early 1960s. Ditto for one of his favorite leather belts. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

A piece of Levi’s history, Dylan's jeans are the brand's original bootcuts. Now they can be yours, too.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
PumaMostro Camo
$165.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
Carhartt WIP x InvincibleReversible Detroit Jacket Max
$345.00
Available in:
LXXL
Awake NYA Bomb Skully Brown
$60.00
Available in:
One size
Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Levi’s Jeans? For Rock Climbing? Satisfy Says So
    • Style
  • The Levi's "Renaissance" Is Even Bigger Than Beyoncé
    • Style
  • In Case You Forgot, Levi's Is Still Very Good at Making Workwear
    • Style
  • Awake NY x Levi's Is Deliciously Oversized & Overdyed
    • Style
  • 2024's Oasis Reunion Also Makes Levi's History
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Only Carhartt Can Perfect Carhartt
    • Style
  • Birkenstock’s Snakeskin Clog Is Off the Scales
    • Sneakers
  • The Ultra-Luxe, Hyper-Dapper Stan Smith Shoes Continue to Multiply
    • Style
  • Nike's Fruit-Flavored Air Jordan 12 Sneaker Is Straight Delicious
    • Sneakers
  • From ASICS to New Balance, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Argyle: In and Out of Exile
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now