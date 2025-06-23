From Nike x Levi's Sneakers to Nike x Levi's Jeans (EXCLUSIVE)

To say that Nike and Levi's ongoing partnerships mark momentous occasions in sneakerdom is to undersell the weight of it all. Two titans of American style coming together to denim-ify a classic shoe? Speaks for itself.

Except this time, Nike and Levi's have some pretty famous friends doing the talking.

Revealed in campaign imagery partially exclusive to Highsnobiety, the latest round of Nike x Levi's is very much the biggest to date, from scope to the stuff at hand.

For the first time, Nike and Levi's are getting physical on some collaborative clothing to match the three-piece sneaker collection. Forget "match," actually: Levi's and Nike created thoughtfully excellent denim separates deserving of three instant-classic shoes.

The faded denim jeans, for instance, are cut with a solid slouch "specifically designed to complement the collection's footwear," according to Levi's release. Both it and the corresponding Type II-style trucker jacket are selvedge denim, a relative rarity for such lived-in-looking jeans, and chainstitched like any fine denim pants.

But it's the obvious Nike branding and Swoosh that'll help this denim two-piece transcend into a Garment of Yore.

Which is good, of course, because the sneakers have been stealing all the headlines. Here, Levi's upgraded the unimpeachable Nike Air Max 95 with panels of washed and even lightly ragged denim that recall the textural intrigue of COMME des GARÇONS' stab at the epochal runner (or at least will with some wear).

Good stuff made even better by the accompanying campaign's cast of Nike and Levi's pals, who include WNBA star Paige Bueckers, Keon Coleman of the Buffalo Bills, and Kids of Immigrants designer Daniel Buezo, himself a Nike collaborator who clearly knows a good thing when he sees it.

