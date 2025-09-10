Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
You Don't Get Levi's Denim This Good in America

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Style
Levi's Japan
Before you had the now-ubiquitous Levi’s 501 jeans, you had Levi’s game-changing 1901 overalls. Those pants are a certified piece of legwear legend, and Levi’s Vintage Clothing (LVC) is bringing them back. 

This Japan-exclusive edition uses shrink-to-fit selvedge denim and showcases all key components in Japanese script, including its signature leather patch, rivets, buttons, packaging, and an accompanying booklet expanding on these jeans’ history.

The inspiration-lending 1901 is a precursor to today's 501 pants. The jeans added a handy second back pouch to the 501, turning past's four to present's total of five pockets.

This relaunch is part of the Levi's LVC sub-line's celebratory Archival Countdown collection, which revisits designs from across the timespan of the 501 jeans’ 150-year-long legacy

It being a “Japan” edition speaks to the indigo cotton trousers’ cultural significance and regional standalone power outside their native US.

Denim might've been invented in America, but it's Japan that perfected the art of this hardy trouser. Today, many heritage American labels like Wrangler and Lee all have Japanese offshoots that are frankly better than their stateside relatives.

Levi's is no exception, and these pants are proof. The 1901 501 jeans are landing online exclusively in Japan on September 10, with only 800 made.

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
  • Birkenstock’s Quirkiest Mule Is a Drama-Dyed UGG
