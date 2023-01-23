Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

As Levi's 501 Jean Turns 150, It Becomes One With the Earth

Written by Sebastian Jean in Style
levis-501-sustainable (5)
Levis
1 / 5

After dropping high-profile collaborations over the past decade with Nike, Damien Hirst, Reese Cooper, Denim Tears, Junya Watanabe, and Ganni, Levi's latest collaborator is it's biggest yet: Mother Nature.

Levis
1 / 6
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

An extension of its commitment to a more sustainable production approach and “buy better, wear longer” ethos, Levi's remains a leader in conversations surrounding sustainable production and conscious consumption.

With direct brand involvement in initiatives like the recycling and upcycling of vintage textiles calls for consumers to keep their favorite pieces in circulation for as long as possible, Levi's is taking its eco-conscious commitment a step further by producing a plant-based denim.

One of several pieces in the collection celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Levi’s 501 — other standouts include special Levi's Vintage Clothing 501s that recreate iconic models of yesteryear — the new 97% plant-based 501 serves is a physical manifestation of Levi's commitment to continue producing quality garments with an air of responsibility.

Levis
1 / 2
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

While the relationship between brands and sustainability can often come off as contradictory, it’s refreshing to witness a brand as established as Levi’s educate and encourage its consumers to shop with a conscience.

Levi’s holistic approach across promoting sustainable shopping and employing ethical production standards is a direction we’d love to see more brands act on.

Shop our latest products

Sold out
Marni x Carhartt WIPReversible Shearling Jacket Brown
$3,345.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ASICSGEL-TRABUCO TERRA SPS Black
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
HO HO COCOMit Allem Cap Grey
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • First, Levi's Made Nike Shoes. Now, Nike Made Levi's Jeans
  • A Neat Trick by Japanese Tailors Put Levi's Jeans in Full Baggy Bloom
  • The New Levi’s Jeans Are So Destroyed That They Come Pre-Patched
  • Levi’s Little-Known 501 Alternative Stages an Artisanal, Archival Comeback
  • BE@RBRICK's Got Its Own Crisp Levi's Jeans (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now