Levi’s Little-Known 501 Alternative Stages an Artisanal, Archival Comeback

Levi’s Vintage Clothing is bringing back a little-known piece of its history. The brand’s latest limited reissue revives the legendary Lot 201 Jean and Lot 213 Jacket.

Originally released in the 1890s and popularized in the 1920s as affordable and durable workwear for Californian miners and workers, the Lot 201 jeans were designed to serve laborers who needed quality at a the price tag more approachable than that of the Levi's 501 jean, which was considered an investment piece.

Over a century later, Levi’s is reviving the storied 201 line with a limited 800-piece run and a matching Lot 213 jacket, known at the time as “No. 2.”

Crafted in Japan of Japanese shrink-to-fit selvedge denim, Levi's Lot 201 and 213 reproductions are as faithful to the old-school production methods that created the originals as modern technology will allow.

levis vintage clothing 1 / 6

With cinch buckles, branded donut buttons, and exposed copper rivets, the Lot 201 jeans are thoughtfully designed to transport you back to an era when quality was non-negotiable. And, of course, the iconic cloth “Two Horse” patch crowns each piece, sealing its authenticity.

Selvedge denim has a long, storied legacy in Japan.

In the '60s and '70s, when cotton denim was falling out of favor amidst the rise of polyester, Japanese mills were began snapping up unwanted American shuttle looms, the only machines capable of creating selvedge denim's tight self-finished weave. This isn’t a material you can mass produce.

Since then, Japan has become home to some of the best selvedge denim in the world, making these the first non-American-made 201 jeans in existance.

While the Levi’s 201 might’ve been a bargain when it was first released, the efforts of making this re-release as authentic as possible means that Levi's Vintage Clothing has updated the price. The jeans are available on Levi's website for $495 while the jacket is $595.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Simply the price you pay for wearing a piece of history.