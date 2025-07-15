The King of Denim Takes on Your Favorite Brand's Favorite Jeans

Levi's and ÉDIFICE’s luxe belted jeans come with a (familiar) twist. Literally.

A rework of the denim pioneers’ 517TM model, Levi's collaborative pants come in a rich dark indigo fabric with gray stitching and a curved, twisted side seam. The resulting bottoms see a classic bootcut silhouette, first introduced by Levi’s way back in 1969, become radically modernized.

Known for both its in-house label and its curated assortment of sleek designer menswear, ÉDIFICE can be trusted to churn out a product that people lust after. As well it should.

Because the Tokyo retailer makes a living from staying right on the pulse of what men want (and will want) to shop. And right now, belted jeans meet that criteria, as much-beloved niche labels like AURALEE, Lemaire, Stoffa, and Comoli can attest to.

Each of the aforementioned makers of good clothes offer similar pants, combining a deep blue, uniform wash with a wide-legged, even slightly billowing cut, held up by integrated belts for a casually dapper fit.

ÉDIFICE channels the same vibe for its Levi's collaboration, as well as hinting at the latter's past, namely the now-retired Levi's Engineered collection of twistedly tailored denim.

So, just like the American brand's recent Nike and sacai projects, this ÉDIFICE get-together is as mindful of Levi's roots as it is of how to recontextualize them.

Hitting the Shibuya-headquartered concept store's shelves mid-July, these belted Levi’s trousers will elegantly cinch around their wearer's waist for a reasonable ¥19,800 (or $135), a fraction of the price one'd have to fork over for either of its high-end lookalikes.

Calling the ÉDIFICE x Levi's 517TM jeans a dupe, however, would not do them justice. Think of it as more of an homage, of one group of expert pant makers paying tribute to another — and itself.

