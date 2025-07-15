Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
The King of Denim Takes on Your Favorite Brand's Favorite Jeans

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Style
ÉDIFICE
Levi's and ÉDIFICE’s luxe belted jeans come with a (familiar) twist. Literally. 

A rework of the denim pioneers’ 517TM model, Levi's collaborative pants come in a rich dark indigo fabric with gray stitching and a curved, twisted side seam. The resulting bottoms see a classic bootcut silhouette, first introduced by Levi’s way back in 1969, become radically modernized.

Known for both its in-house label and its curated assortment of sleek designer menswear, ÉDIFICE can be trusted to churn out a product that people lust after. As well it should.

Because the Tokyo retailer makes a living from staying right on the pulse of what men want (and will want) to shop. And right now, belted jeans meet that criteria, as much-beloved niche labels like AURALEE, Lemaire, Stoffa, and Comoli can attest to.

Each of the aforementioned makers of good clothes offer similar pants, combining a deep blue, uniform wash with a wide-legged, even slightly billowing cut, held up by integrated belts for a casually dapper fit.

ÉDIFICE channels the same vibe for its Levi's collaboration, as well as hinting at the latter's past, namely the now-retired Levi's Engineered collection of twistedly tailored denim.

So, just like the American brand's recent Nike and sacai projects, this ÉDIFICE get-together is as mindful of Levi's roots as it is of how to recontextualize them.

Hitting the Shibuya-headquartered concept store's shelves mid-July, these belted Levi’s trousers will elegantly cinch around their wearer's waist for a reasonable ¥19,800 (or $135), a fraction of the price one'd have to fork over for either of its high-end lookalikes. 

Calling the ÉDIFICE x Levi's 517TM jeans a dupe, however, would not do them justice. Think of it as more of an homage, of one group of expert pant makers paying tribute to another — and itself.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
