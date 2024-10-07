Vans’ Chunky Y2K Skate Shoes Develop a Tough Exterior

The Vans Speed LS is a big throwback, in more ways than one.

This chunky skate shoe is a nod to a 1998 Vans model, borrowing its looks from an era when skate shoes went by the motto bigger is better.

This period of inflated skate shoes has inspired many a luxury sneaker and Vans is reclaiming the style by resurrection its vast archive of vastly oversized sneakers.

The Speed LS is one of the recently returned models released by Vans, upgraded through new materials to provide additional endurance and durability.

Now, its latest iteration has arrived and it turns up the toughness yet another notch.

Vans

Built with Cordura’s renowned durable fabrics, the old-school skate shoe is sure to withstand a thrashing at the hand of fresh grip tape.

Vans

Its newly-developed Cordura upper does come with a slightly higher price tag. The latest Vans Speed LS sneakers aren’t available in the US yet, however, on the Vans UK website the Cordura fabric bumps the price up £10 (the shoes retail for £95).

As well as having a wide range of bulky Y2K sneakers in its ranks, Vans has also been adding extra chunk to its slimline skate shoes of late.

At a time when slim-shaped sporty sneakers are thriving, skateboarding shoes are rebelling through massive silhouettes.