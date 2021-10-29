Li-Ning’s Latest Design Is a Shoe-In-Shoe

Brand: Li-Ning

Model: YUN YOU

Release Date: Available now

Price: TBC

Buy: Li-Ning and select retailers

What We’re Saying: Li-Ning has made a name for itself by bucking norms and going all-out when it comes to sneaker designs. Many of the brand’s sneaker models are what you would call highly futuristic. Where other sportswear brands pull from their heritage to inform contemporary design, Li-Ning throws caution to the wind and is creating eye-catching footwear at every turn.

The brand’s latest sneaker is called the YUN YOU and adopts a sneaker-in-sneaker approach. A mesh, knitted upper sits inside an oversized sole unit and features a forefoot strap across it, giving the illusion that you’re wearing a removable sole over your sneaker à la SANKUANZ. A funky material combination and three distinct colorways complete the look.

The Li-Ning YUN YOU is available online and at select retailers now.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.