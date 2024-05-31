Sign up to never miss a drop
Nike’s Debut Breakdancing Sneaker Is Its Best-Looking Shoe in a While

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Nike's Olympic sneaker lineup just keeps getting better. The Swoosh has now unveiled its first-ever breakdancing shoe, the Nike Jam, for the Paris Olympic Games.

With the sportswear brand always pushing for the next best innovation wrapped up in modern designs, one might expect Nike's inaugural breaking shoe to be futuristic-looking or even AI-made, like the shoes previewed at the label's Paris showcase.

But surprisingly, the Nike Jam shoe is super retro.

The Nike Jam sneaker — a clever name for a breakdancing shoe, by the way — looks like it has been on this earth before, boasting a tasty shape and equally appealing colorways like something you'd find in Nike's archives. But no, the Jam is a new groove.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For the Nike Jam's intriguing upper, smooth matte leather textures supply a luxurious feel. At the same time, a classic mesh foundation welcomes air to the foot for the sizzling season ahead. It's the perfect construction, especially with the sneaker launching in tandem with the Summer Games.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The standard oversized Swoosh lands on the sneaker's side, joined by an upside-down Nike check stamped on the chunky gum sole ('tis a reference to breakdancers' go-to moves). The beefy gum base is even slightly yellowed, adding to the shoe's current vintage filter.

Nike then tops the Jam's attractive build with these excellent colorways: one a delicious melody of brown and cream shades, the other a classic serving of black and white.

We've also seen Nike's Jam breaking shoes in two other white colorways, one of which debuted at Nike's "Paris Fashion Week" event.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

At Nike On Air, Nike's Jam debut was amongst the buzzy lineup of uber-stylish 'fits and gigantic LeBron sculptures. The Nike breakdancing more so contributed to the event's highly anticipated sneaker roster.

Nike's Jam is scheduled to release sometime during the summer during the Paris Olympics (the Olympics kicks off in July). Nike couldn't have picked a better time for the Jam's big break (pun intended). This year's Paris Summer Games will mark the first time having a breaking category for the b-boys and b-girls.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike's Jam sneaker is already making noise amongst sneakerheads, not just the ones who make cool head-spinning dance moves. Quite a few Nike fans seem ready for the Jam's launch: "I gots to get hands on the brown ones!"

Even more, some have already begun to take guesses at future collaborators (more like Futura collabs). The famous artist already made the Dunk of 2024. Perhaps, he's aiming for a crowning Nike Jam next.

Honestly, I get the hype. The Nike Jam is an extremely good-looking shoe, maybe even Nike's best newbie in awhile.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
