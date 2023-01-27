Lil Yachty's New Album Has the Internet Tripping Out

Friday is here, and so is Lil Yachty's new album. That's right, the 25-year-old musician finally blessed the streets with his fifth studio album, Let's Start Here. As the project's name's suggests, Let's Start Here marks the beginning of a new era for Yachty — his trippy rock n' roll era, that is.

Let's Start Here symbolizes the evolution of Yachty as a music artist, delivering 14 tracks infused with psychedelic rock sounds.

No wonder he tweeted, "be [mushroom emoji] ready" prior to the album's drop day.

Ahead of Let's Start Here's release, Yachty hosted a listening party in Jersey City's Liberty Science Center, attended by his most devoted supporters and industry friends like Offset and Drake (ICYMI: Yachty and Drake are the industry's new favorite bromance).

"Think I created it because I really want to be taken seriously as an artist," Yachty stated to the crowd before giving the album a spin. "Not just some Soundcloud rapper, not some mumble rapper, not some guy that just made one hit."

"Music is everything to me. I respect all walks of music."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Yachty is a longtime fan of hallucinogenic-style rock music, specifically naming Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon album as one of his faves from the genre and a source of inspiration for Let's Start Here.

Other influences for Yachty's album resulted from being, well, under the influence. Yachty's past psychedelic trips served as inspo for the Let's Start Here, hence the wild "sAy sOMETHINg" video and immersive visuals encompassing the listening event's space.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Respect indeed should be put on Yachty's name. Not only is he virtuoso of underrated 'fits, but the guy's pen game is nothing to be played with.

While he's credited quite a bit on Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss, he's also acknowledged on works by artists like Chance the Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, and Chris Brown. Not to mention, the viral hit king is recognized as a writer for the City Girl's TikTok hit "Twerkulator."

Though Yachty whet fans' palets with the 2022 highly-memed "Poland" single (did the wock make it safely?), Let's Start Here marks Yachty's biggest return since the 2021's Michigan Boy Boat album.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Even with the new, evolved sound that is Let's Start Here, fans are more than pleased — in fact, they're quite impressed — with their fave's latest drop. Indeed, it's going to be a nice, trippy weekend ahead for Boat fans.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy