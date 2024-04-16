Lil Yachty's Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Just Got Better (Shiny Too)

Lil Yachty is back with another Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker, and let me tell you: it's even better (and shinier) than the last.

It's Coachella season, baby. And Lil Yachty is one of many artists listed on Coachella's stacked lineup, which includes Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat as headliners.

Lil' Boat performed from the helm of, well, a "lil' boat" during Coachella's first weekend, dangling his feet off the ship's edge and, thus, providing a perfect view of his new snazzy Nike sneakers.

Positioned just right in the spotlight, Yachty's Nike Air Force 1 Lows were colorful stunners, more vibrant than the musician's first Nike shoe (a calm white Force with navy accents).

Let me be clear: I enjoyed the classic approach to the previous white and navy Air Force 1 sneakers, but I've been looking forward to Yachty making a sneaker as bold as his personal style. And my wishes have been answered.

The newest Concrete Boys x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker is a visual delight, to say the least. It features a cool blend of matte and shiny patent leather reminiscent of the Y2K sneaker era. The shoe instantly transported me back to the days of the "Easter Egg" Forces and the '06 "Brazil" colorway (or even the Force-esque BAPE STAs).

Yachty's festival appearances have been nothing short of stylish affairs. In addition to rocking unreleased (and super anticipated) NOCTA collabs, the Highsnobiety cover alum also dropped Coachella-exclusive Cactus Plant Flea Market merch (he's got those new CPFM Forces, too).

Yachty's Concrete Boys x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers are said to be "exclusive" for his Coachella performance, meaning they may not see the light beyond the dusty valley's stage (or at least Yachty's feet). No surprises there, really — the last pair of Concrete Boys Forces were unveiled as one-of-ones.

Despite the exclusivity of Yachty's Concrete Boys x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers for his Coachella performance, fans are fervently holding onto the hope for a wider release of these nostalgic Forces, echoing the sentiment, "Please Nike, drop these!"