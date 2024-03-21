MSCHF: Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About The Art Collective

In a world where information runs at lightning speed, images, products and brands seemingly jump at every occasion to become relevant, viral, and whatever other name we want to call hype culture. It might be hard to wrap your head around what's happening out there. One thing for sure though is that you have heard, one way or another, about MSCHF.

It is not easy to understand the essence of MSCHF, perhaps because it perfectly expresses the spirit of our time, perhaps because the start-up itself denies any kind of label. If their website leaves one rather bewildered, on LinkedIn they even describe themselves as a dairy company. It then begs the question: what is MSCHF? Is it an e-commerce platform? Is it a marketing company? Is it an artist collective or a parody of capitalism? But most importantly, why are they here, and what do they want from us?!

Read below to find out the most important information about MSCHF and why they matter.

First of all, what is MSCHF?

MSCHF is an art and media company, founded in 2018, known for creating viral and controversial products and projects that often spark public debate and generate a lot of media attention. By playing around with elements of art, commerce, and technology, MSCHF aims to create unique and thought-provoking experiences that question conventional wisdom and what we sometimes tend to take for granted in our consumeristic behaviours. Through its work, MSCHF seeks to challenge the status quo and inspire us to think critically about the world around us. They mainly operate through their website and release a "product" or "drop", every two weeks.

What does MSCHF mean?

Easy, MSCHF stands for "miscellaneous mischief".

Who are the owners of MSCHF?

Gabriel Whaley is the Founder & CEO at MSCHF. He is 33, the son of an ex-military officer and he used to work for Buzzfeed. After the company got shut down, Gabriel started making his own projects on the internet. The first project was selling a bad piece of advice for 1 dollar on Twitter. It went viral. The second, was the Late Night Snap Hacks, which only worked after 11 pm, a website that allows you to trick your friends into thinking you’re out and about partying. The project also went viral. No surprise, it seems literally everything he does, makes noise and gets people’s attention.

Where is MSCHF located?

The MSCHF corporate office is located at 395 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, New York, 11249, United States, and has around 23 employees.

What is MSCHF's most expensive product?

MSCHF's most expensive product to date is a single-edition sculpture titled "The Persistence of Chaos," which is a functioning laptop infected with six of the most infamous computer viruses in history. It sold at auction for $1.3 million. MSCHF live streamed the running of the malware on the laptop on its Twitch channel, which scandalised some of the million viewers who turned in despite its rather uneventful process.

What is MSCHF blur money?

It refers to their Blur Drop #34, December 2020 on whatisblur.com

On screen, it looks like a giant, blurry stack of bills. And that’s exactly what it is. People at first thought they were going to buy MSCHF blur money stack thinking it would hide some real treasures. It turned out to just be one giant eraser. A waste of their money? Not really looking at the resale prices for this. My guts say it is about the absurdity of the impulse-buy based on hype. And what better object to sell than money?

How does MSCHF make money?

MSCHF makes money primarily by creating and selling limited-edition products, as well as by partnering with brands for various marketing campaigns. Of course, they also receive funding from investors, but it seems everything they do turns into gold and so many of their drops are sold out within minutes!

Is MSCHF affiliated with any other companies?

MSCHF is not affiliated with any other companies, but they have collaborated with many different brands and artists on various projects.

What about the MSCHF big red boots ?

There is no escaping MSCHF's Big Red Boots. They are silly, they are provocative, they are hyped, their resale price is skyrocketing, and they are everywhere. And by the way, if this release has sparked your interest in MSCHF boots, they also produced a pair that looks like a medical boot for the worst sprained ankles.

And if that is too loud, they got them reshaped as mules as well.

Why did MSCHF shut down its Drop 49 product?

MSCHF shut down its Drop 49 product, in which they ripped apart four Hermès Birkin bags and turned them into Birkenstock sandals with built-in holy water, due to a legal dispute with the shoe company. With this stunt, they probably created what could be the world's most expensive limited-edition sandals as they were priced between 34,000 and 76,000 dollars.

What is the controversy surrounding MSCHF's "Satan Shoes"?

Where to start here. Long story short, the controversy and saga surrounding MSCHF's "Satan Shoes" stemmed from their collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X, who released a limited-edition line of Nike Air Max 97s with MSCHF that featured pentagrams, a drop of human blood in the sole, and the words "Luke 10:18" (a reference to Satan's fall from heaven) printed on the side. Naturally, Nike sued MSCHF for trademark infringement and the companies reached a settlement, with MSCHF agreeing to buy back the shoes and offer refunds to customers who purchased them.

What is MSCHF's reaction to criticism of its products?

I guess the answer to this question might have many facets but usually, MSCHF has responded to criticism of its products by acknowledging the controversy and defending the artistic merit and social commentary behind them. They have also stated that their goal is to create cultural moments and spark conversations, not to offend people.

What is the inspiration behind MSCHF's projects?

The inspiration behind MSCHF's projects varies widely, but many of them are intended to provocatively comment on and subvert popular culture, societal norms, and expectations, or make political statements. The feel for most of what MSCHF does is playful, tongue-in-cheek and often ironical but thanks to their manifestos and some clear analogies to today's overtly-consumeristic society, most of what they do inspires us to find how irrational and impulsive we can be.

What is MSCHF's process for creating its products?

MSCHF's process for creating its products involves brainstorming and ideation sessions, as well as research and development. They often work with outside collaborators to bring their ideas to life and use social media and other channels to market and sell their limited-edition products.

What are MSCHF most famous and controversial creations?

2019 - "Jesus Shoes": A pair of Nike Air Max 97 sneakers filled with holy water and featuring a crucifix on the laces.

2020 - "Severed Spots": It involved the purchase of a $30,000 USD Damien Hirst spot print. After purchasing the work, MSCHF cut the individual spots out of the print, and sold them for 480 dollars each. A second work consisting of the leftover paper, titled "88 Holes", sold for 261,400 dollars.

2020 - "Telephone Booth": A golden telephone booth that can be used as a private phone booth or a unique piece of art.

2020 - "Monthly Box of Internet Randomness": A subscription service that sends monthly boxes filled with unexpected and random items sourced from the internet.

2021 - "Medical Bill Art": 3 Medical Bills made into paintings, sold to pay off the bills.

2021 - "Inflatable Pool": A collaboration with Lil Nas X to create a limited-edition inflatable pool in the shape of a Satan-themed pool float.

2022 - "TikTok Stairs": A staircase in the shape of the TikTok logo that went viral on the social media platform.

2023 - "Big Red Boots": A pair of big red boots inspired by the kids cartoon Astro Boy. Besides. a hoard of celebrities, influencers and everyone in between jumping on the trend of buying these boots, even Crocs collabed with MSCHF for a new take on the boot.

2023 - "Microscopic Louis Vuitton Bag": A nearly invisible little speck that's actually a remarkably accurate rendering of a Louis Vuitton OnTheGo handbag. How small? MSCHF's Microscopic Handbag measures about 657 by 222 by 700 micrometers - comparable to a single strand of human hair!

2024 - "MSCHF Timbs": A year after the Big Red Boots that broke the internet, the MSCHF collective released a new pair of boots, this time inspired by New York. The MSCHF "Timbs" boot — it looks strikingly similar to Timberland's famous 6-inch boot but with some over the top aesthetic additions only MSCHF could pull off.

Taking a retrospective look at how these creations have been made is essential to understand why MSCHF has become so iconic in such a short span of time.

I hope we’ve managed to shed some light on what could be a somewhat intricate and multifaceted topic such as the one regarding who they are and why it's important to look at what they do through critical lenses, and not just stop at the surface sensationalism. In MSCHF's work, there is a provocation, irreverence, rebellion and an undisguised critique of consumerism that has irreparably exacerbated social and economic differences. A thoughtful and timely reflection on our society, conveyed even more by viral products.

The brand cyclically wins its fans by combining unpredictability and manipulation of product scarcity with irreverence, humor, and creativity. They seem inactive on social but that's just appearance: the exclusive use of influencer marketing combined with the masterful word-of-mouth triggered by the virality of their gimmicks make each launch a planetary success. MSCHF proves that being successful is no longer about having a great product or a large following on social media. In fact, many of MSCHF's products are things that, if mass-distributed, would have no appeal. What MSCHF offers, however, is its social and experiential value, and that, at least for now, is everything.

