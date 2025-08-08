Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Rare Case of Truly Sophisticated Sportswear

Written by Donovan Barnett

Of course, Literary Sport didn’t take the short trip to a local running track to photograph its newest range of running gear. That’d be far too lowbrow. No, instead, this sportswear label chose a midcentury architectural masterpiece as the backdrop for its Fall/Winter 2025 campaign.   

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Woodside House, best known for its distinct 40-foot-tall chimney inspired by traditional teepees, sets the scene for Literary Sport’s minimalist breed of sports attire.

Zip-ups are sleek and minimal, pleated track pants have just the right puddle, Mesh layers hint at fencing jackets and boxing robes, softened into slouchy elegance. It’s intelligent athleticwear that quietly whispers, “I work out, therefore I am.”

This isn’t the usual sportswear syntax of neon aggression or loud-logo techwear. 

It’s not a stretch (pun intended) to call this gymwear for someone who does one pull-up, then writes a poem about it. It is literally literary sportswear, after all.

Literary Sport
And it arrives right on time. As run clubs and fitness communities evolve into cultural signifiers, blending wellness, wardrobe, and identity, the market is shifting. Dressing well is part of the experience. 

Founded by Deirdre Matthews and M. Bechara, both avid runners with backgrounds in fashion and manufacturing, Literary Sport offers a rare breed of plainly stylish yet optimally engineered sports gear.

Along with creative directors Jackie McKeown and Fran Miller, the team has built a label rooted in aesthetic fluency without abandoning performance metrics.

It rejects the binary between fashion and function. Instead, Literary Sport reflects a world where those who move with intention also dress with it.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
