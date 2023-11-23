Sign up to never miss a drop
Wind? Rain? Snow? These Weatherproof Jackets Have You Covered

in StyleWords By Tom Barker

Traipsing through wind and rain (or even worse, snow and hail) is never a lot of fun. And it's only made more painful by not having the right type of outerwear.

Jackets are the first layer of defense for your upper half, protecting it from whatever grim winter weather awaits outside — so picking the right one is important. Waterproof membranes, windproof fabric treatments, taped seams, down fillings... all these features help to turn a regular jacket into one that can go head-to-head with the worst weather.

We've taken a look around for some of the best options available on the market, from the technical world of outdoor wear to high fashion labels experimenting with utilitarian fabrics.

Keep scrolling for a selection of weatherproof jackets that will help you never come home sodden.

and wander Pertex Wind Jacket

Pertex Wind Jacket

$395

and wander

Buy at Highsnobiety

Courtesy of Japanese outdoor brand and wander, this outerwear style is made using using a Pertex fabric called Quantum Air which (for those interested in the nerdy details) is woven using 20 denier high-strength nylon yarn with high density.

Goldwin Hooded GORE-TEX Down Jacket

Image on Highsnobiety

Hooded GORE-TEX Down Jacket

$818

Goldwin

Buy at Matches

With over 70 years of experience in creating sporting goods, Goldwin has become an expert in Alpine-ready clothing over the years. This down-filled jacket comes with a GORE-TEX shell to protect against strong winds.

Stone Island Garment-Dyed Long Jacket

Garment-Dyed Long Jacket

$1375

Stone Island

Buy at Highsnobiety

Few things will keep you warmer than a puffer jacket and Stone Island has some of the best. This long-length jacket comes with a resin coating making it wind- and water-resistant.

Arc'teryx Beta 2L Insulated Jacket

Beta 2L Insulated Jacket

$980

Arc'teryx

Buy at Luisaviaroma

An article on weatherproof jackets wouldn't be complete without at least a mention of Arc'teryx. The Canadian outdoor brand is one of the best in the business and this 2-layer GORE-TEX jacket provides waterproof, windproof, and breathable protection.

The North Face GORE-TEX Mountain Jacket

Image on Highsnobiety

GORE-TEX Mountain Jacket

$495

The North Face

Buy at Highsnobiety

Although they look great, denim jackets aren't typically the most practical jackets when the weather takes a turn. The North Face has managed to make one that can handle being in the great outdoors, however, decking out its mountain jacket in denim with a GORE-TEX membrane.

Moncler Grenoble Hinterburg Hooded GORE-TEX Ski Jacket

Image on Highsnobiety

Hinterburg Hooded GORE-TEX Ski Jacket

$1790

Moncler Grenoble

Buy at Matches

If a jacket is able to withstand being hurled down a snowy mountain by someone skiing, then it's more than adept for daily use in the rain. This ski jacket from the outerwear experts Moncler is crafted from water and wind-resistant GoreTex® fabric and has heat-sealed seams.

Our Legacy Fenrir Parka

Fenrir Parka

$815

Our Legacy

Buy at Highsnobiety

Arriving in a classic military green color, this oversized parka borrows its classic look from the original fishtail parkas developed by the U.S. military. It has a recycled polyester outer and features a water-repellent coating to aid in keeping you dry.

Napapijri Rainforest Nylon Puffer Jacket

Image on Highsnobiety

Rainforest Nylon Puffer Jacket

$429

Napapijri

Buy at Luisaviaroma

Napapijri's iconic, half-zip anorak has been made more functional through a puffy upgrade. The jacket utilizes waterproof Cordura as its outer shell and is made with recycled materials.

The North Face x UNDERCOVER Soukuu Cloud Down Nupste

Soukuu Cloud Down Nupste

$935

The North Face x UNDERCOVER

Buy at Highsnobiety

An iconic piece of outdoor-focused outerwear, The North Face's Nuptse jacket has been upgraded at the hands of Jun Takahashi's UNDERCOVER. This collaborative jacket utilizes some of The North Face's newest innovations, such as Cloud Down construction that retains its build in wet conditions.

HS05 3-Layer Taped Nylon Jacket

Image on Highsnobiety

3-Layer Taped Nylon Jacket

$320

Highsnobiety HS05

Buy at Highsnobiety

Created by our in-house brand, HS05, this jacket is fully waterproof with a 3-layer nylon shell, taped seams, and waterproof zippers. Plus, if you want more than just waterproof outerwear, it comes with a matching tote bag, crossbody bag, and baseball cap all available in our latest winter collection.

Patagonia Isthmus Parka

Image on Highsnobiety

Isthmus Parka

$256

Patagonia

Buy at Slam Jam

Patagonia is the gold standard for sustainably-focused outdoor brands. This water-repellent jacket is crafted from recycled Nylon and includes a fleece lining to keep you cozy.

C.P. Company Padded Hooded Jacket

Padded Hooded Jacket

$1522

C.P. Company

Buy at Highsnobiety

C.P. Company is an expert in crafting technical fabrics and this jacket utilizes one of its signature nylon materials. Crafted from Flatt Nylon which has been emerized (a process of passing the fabric through emery paper rollers) it has a softer and more matt finish than typical nylon.

ACRONYM J115-GT Jacket

J115-GT Jacket

$1930

Acronym

Buy at Highsnobiety

ACRONYM is essentially the final boss of technical clothing. The brand's outerwear doesn't come cheap and it has more functional features than you could ever need. On this one, it includes a new 3-layer GORE-TEX Pro shell (the lightest laminate ever offered by the brand), a removable Sound ForceLock velcro tab to attach your earbuds, and expandable pockets.

Moncler x Salehe Bembury Menger Parka

Image on Highsnobiety

Menger Parka

$2050

Moncler x Salehe Bembury

Buy at Highsnobiety

Originally designed for the U.S. military, Parka coats are weatherproof by nature — but Moncler and Salehe Bembury took it to another level. This fishtail parka is crafted from 2-layer GORE-TEX INFINIUM™ fabric to protect you against wind and water, has heat-sealed seams, and an adjustable hem with a drawstring fastening.

