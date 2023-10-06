The Wrap-Up: 17 Luxury Scarves For Fall

Fall has just begun and with that comes a wardrobe transition. Baseball caps are replaced by beanies, the return of layering offers up countless styling options, and scarves are back in rotation.

To welcome this transitional season, we have scoured the internet and found a selection of luxury scarves from designer brands that are bound to keep your neck warm in these colder times — and not leave you in itchy discomfort like some of their lower-quality counterparts.

While there's always an argument to be made for being cheap and cheerful, I know what I'm picking when offered a choice between polyester and cashmere. We all like to indulge in luxury once in a while and accessories are a great place to start.

Complete with ultra-soft fabrics such as baby llama and mulberry silk, check out our favorite luxury scarves below.

Marni Polka Dot Scarf

Polka Dot Scarf $435 Marni Buy at ssense

Marni and mohair might just be the best thing since sliced bread. The Italian fashion house has made the fuzzy fabric its signature and continues to manipulate it into eye-catching patterns.

Acne Studios Mohair Wool Fringe Scarf

Mohair Wool Fringe Scarf $300 Acne Studios Buy at Highsnobiety

Few labels do scarves better than Acne Studios, with the Scandinavian brand having made it one of its signature items. This oversized style comes in a fuzzy mohair-blend fabric for extra coziness.

Loewe Logo Mohair-Blend Scarf

If you're spending big bucks on a mohair-blend Loewe scarf, why not get one with a big logo that lets people know?

Our Legacy Floss Scarf

While many of the luxury scarves on this list subscribe to the motto "bigger is better," Our Legacy's textured floss scarf goes the other way.

Highsnobiety HS05 Alpaca Fuzzy Scarf

Alpaca Fuzzy Scarf $145 Highsnobiety HS05 Buy at Highsnobiety

This scarf from our in-house brand is a big, oversized winter warmer. Crafted from Peruvian superfine alpaca yarn, the colorful design comes with matching sweaters in our Alpaca Fuzzy Wave collection.

Jil Sander Hood Down Scarf

Hood Down Scarf $975 Jil Sander Buy at ssense

Having your hood up with a scarf on makes for a warmth-providing combination, so Jil Sander combined the two for this design. Plus, it's padded out with goose down and feathers for extra coziness.

Zegna x The Elder Statesman Checked Cashmere Scarf

Checked Cashmere Scarf $2950 Zegna x The Elder Statesman Buy at Mr Porter

Zegna and The Elder Statesman's collaborative collection presents both of their expertise in super soft cashmere. But the Italian-made and responsibly produced pieces don't come cheap.

Jacquemus L'écharpe Moisson

Jacquemus has been experimenting a lot with gradient prints recently, which provide an eye-catching finish to everything from its sweaters to its socks. Here, a blue and white gradient is added to an oversized scarf with 10cm long fringes.

Burberry Check Scarf

An iconic pattern, the Burberry check has been re-imagined in green and purple for this scarf.

Loro Piana Small Cashmere Scarf

Small Cashmere Scarf $450 Loro Piana Buy at Luisaviaroma

We couldn't do a luxury roundup without mentioning Loro Piana. The Italian company is the largest cashmere manufacturer in the Western Hemisphere and specializes in producing the finest fabrics.

Auralee Check Scarf

Auralee's dedication to making clothes of the highest quality is unwavering. As is the case with all its designs, this scarf is low-key and made in Japan.

Gucci Freedom GG Scarf

With one side predominantly red and the other predominantly blue, you're (kinda) getting two scarves in one here.

Rick Owens Labra Scarf

Labra Scarf $505 Rick Owens Buy at ssense

It's not just sculptural puffer jackets and huge platform footwear that Rick Owens offers, sometimes the designer also creates something more traditional. Such as this checked scarf, for example.

Ralph Lauren Purple Label Rib Knit Scarf

Rib Knit Scarf $660 Ralph Lauren Purple Label Buy at ssense

Ralph Lauren has many different lines for many different purposes, and its Purple Label specializes in all things premium. This rib-knit scarf is made in Italy, entirely from cashmere.

Celine HOMME Cable-Knit Cashmere Scarf

This cable-knit scarf, crafted from cashmere with a small Celine crest on the side, is both quiet and luxurious — aka, it's quiet luxury.

Bode Floral Jacquard Scarf

Floral Jacquard Scarf $136 BODE Buy at Highsnobiety

Bode once again digs deep into archives for this piece. The floral print on the colorful scarf is inspired by children’s clothing from the 1960s and '70s.

