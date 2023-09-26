Sweater weather? No. Jacket weather. As the summer rays fade into Fall's colorful transition into Winter, we are met with cooler and wetter weather. For those of you who enjoy creative layering, waterproof materials, and toasty accessories, your time has come. Though there is a healthy amount of new Fall gear you're eager to get your hands on, a solid jacket or two is perhaps on the top of your list.

The best jackets sit in that sweet spot of functionality and style, often investment pieces that you can come back to season after season. They often include some of the latest protective materials but have timeless appeal. There are a plethora of jackets out there this season, sectioned off from type to style. To make your Fall refresh a little more manageable, we have curated just about every type of jacket you may need this year.

Dive into the content below to check out the different types of jackets you should have in your wardrobe in 2023.

Workwear Jackets will be you favorite layering tools.

In the ever-evolving labyrinth of fashion, where trends can vanish as swiftly as they appear, the workwear jacket emerges as an enduring icon.

Originating from the bustling hubs of European and American craftsmanship, the workwear jacket has effortlessly migrated from the factory floors to the urban landscapes of 2023. Why? The intricate weave, commanding weight, and undeniable details—factors that once made it indispensable for the blue-collar brigade—now render it the centerpiece of a hype-worthy fit.

However, it's not all about looks. These jackets are resilient, reflecting sustainable fashion's slow and deliberate ethos. They're more than a momentary trend; they're an investment. Whether you are diving into the workwear OGs of Carhartt WIP or need a modern take on workwear from our own HS05 Collections and swap out that oversized coat for a layering masterpiece with one of these jackets.

In a realm where quality exceeds quality, workwear jackets stay winning. From capturing the tenacity of 1900s European workers to complementing the drip of today's streetwear connoisseurs, the jacket's versatility is unmatched.

And speaking of versatility, imagine a piece that vibes with your Japanese selvage denim and your latest sneaker cop, one that transitions smoothly from a day grinding at the co-working space to an evening rooftop soiree. That's the magic of the workwear jacket.

Navigating the vast world of fashion can be overwhelming, but locking down your jacket game doesn't have to be. Dive into our handpicked selection showcasing the best workwear jackets of 2023.

Bomber Jackets will never go out of style.

In the buzzing crossroads of streetwear and luxe, the bomber jacket has always been that unspoken MVP. Born from the practicality of mid-20th-century pilot gear, this iconic piece swiftly evolved, echoing the rebellious cries of punk, the beats of hip-hop, and the ever-evolving rhythm of urban culture.

Fast-forward to now, and the bomber jacket hasn't just endured—it's thrived. Today's fashion-forward minds know the drill: that sleek central zipper, the snug cuffs, and that undeniable swagger it adds to any fit. It's the epitome of flex without the fuss.

While many labels have tried to pin down the essence of the bomber, 2023 has ushered in a league of its own. The versatility, the bold statements, the blend of nostalgia and nuance.

But here's where we step in. Sifting through the myriad of drops from Y-3 to Missoni, we've distilled the noise, spotlighting the crème de la crème of bomber jackets this year. Dive into our curated line-up of the best bomber jackets of 2023. Whether you're looking to refine your collection with a classic or seeking that showstopper piece, we've got your back.

GORE-TEX Jackets are perfect for finicky weather

As we transition into the unpredictable embrace of fall, gearing up with reliable outerwear is more than just a fashion statement—it's a survival strategy. Amidst the plethora of waterproof options that flood the market, one name stands unrivaled: GORE -TEX.

Crafted masterfully in the late '60s by William (Bob) L. Gore, GORE-TEX doesn't just shield you from nature's whims; it's the gold standard of weatherproofing. Beyond its unparalleled resistance to the harshest downpours and biting windchill lies its ingenious design. What truly sets GORE-TEX apart is its duality: while offering fortress-like protection from external moisture, it generously permits vapor and sweat to escape, ensuring you remain cool, composed, and most importantly, dry.

As the clouds gather and unpredictable showers loom, fortifying your wardrobe with the best GORE-TEX jackets becomes not just a desire, but a necessity. Dive into the realm of impeccable temperature control and unmatched waterproofing, and let GORE-TEX jackets from brands like ACRONYM and The North Face redefine your relationship with the elements.

Leather Jackets are a timeless addition to your rotation

The leather jacket is more than just apparel—it's an emblem of audacity, a testament to timeless allure. From the rebellious beats of the mid-1900s to the rhythm of today's urban streetscape, leather jackets remain entrenched in the sartorial spotlight. Evolving through eras, they've graced pop culture's biggest icons, each time revitalizing their claim in the fashion lexicon.

With every epoch, the leather jacket has not only endured but thrived, continuously redefining the essence of cool. As we navigate the tapestry of the 21st century, these jackets are reclaiming their legendary status, embracing both classic and contemporary motifs.

Whether you're channeling the fierce spirit of a biker with Acne Studios, the nonchalant elegance of an Entire Studios bomber, or venturing into nuanced styles from our HS05 collection, the leather universe has a masterpiece tailored for your vibe. Delving into their rich heritage can be an enriching journey, leading you to that signature piece that resonates with your identity.

To guide you through this odyssey, we've curated a selection of the best leather jackets of the year, spotlighting both iconic designs and trailblazing innovations across diverse brands. Dive deep, understand their roots, and let the allure of leather encapsulate your style. Embrace the legacy, revel in the craftsmanship, and let your leather jacket make its own statement.

Shirt jackets will be one of your most reliable fashion choices

In the dynamic interplay of streetwear, where classics and cutting-edge trends collide, the shirt jacket emerges as the undisputed champion. Seamlessly bridging the gap between your staple shirts and trusty outerwear, this hybrid piece is where form meets function, tailored for the Highsnobiety faithful.

As seasons shift and styles evolve, the shirt jacket stands as an ode to adaptability. Whether you're vibing with the unpredictable spring whispers or gearing up for fall's crisp notes, this piece has got you, effortlessly matching our flex-worthy and timeless cool ethos.

What makes this gem a must-have? It's versatile DNA. Dive into its world, and you'll find echoes of rugged street aesthetics and sleek urban silhouettes all wrapped into one. As autumn beckons, the shirt jacket isn't just another layer; it's a statement, encapsulating that unique blend of casual swagger and structured finesse.

Forget those wardrobe debates between rocking a shirt or reaching for that jacket. The shirt jacket offers the ultimate fashion flex, fusing both without missing a beat. If you're interested in this seasonal juggernaut, be sure to check out our best shirt jacket curation, including the likes of RANRA and GMBH.

Coach jackets are not just for the sidelines

Dive into the realm of outerwear, and amidst the myriad options, the coach jacket emerges as a frontrunner. It's not just another layer—it's a symphony of style and functionality. When you're aiming for that sweet spot between protection from the whims of nature and achieving a nonchalant, sleek look, the coach jacket is your go-to.

While the trusty denim jackets and windbreakers hold their ground, there are moments that demand a sophisticated touch, a nod to refinement. And what better to offer that than the sharp collar of a coach jacket?

This retro-inspired gem, with its nostalgic echoes from the '90s, traces its lineage to the dynamic world of sportswear. Picture this: iconic sports coaches commanding attention on the sidelines, their coach jackets epitomizing both authority and style. Fast-forward to today, and this piece has gracefully transitioned from the sports arenas to the high streets, making a lasting impression amidst the classic bombers, leathers, and denim.

Characterized by its distinct spread collar, seamless fastenings, and often emblazoned with an emblematic logo, the coach jacket is the contemporary answer to menswear's outerwear conundrum. From Kenzo to Dries Van Noten, we've got the right coach jacket for you.

Puffer Jackets: Winter's Best Friend

Puffer jackets have come a long way from their utilitarian origins. Originally designed to provide warmth and insulation in extreme cold, they have seamlessly integrated into the world of fashion, making them a must-have for those chilly days.

Before the '90s witnessed brands like The North Face and First Down leaving their stylish footprints, the puffer jacket was making waves, thanks to George Finch, an Aussie chemist and mountaineer. In a moment of brilliance, he married balloon fabric with eiderdown, crafting the pioneering puffer that reshaped outerwear forever. Eddie Bauer then took this ingenious design, introducing insulating duck feathers, sealing the puffer's fate in the fabric of fashion history.

What sets puffer jackets apart is their ability to blend fashion with function. Brands like Stone Island and The North Face have mastered the art of crafting puffer jackets that are as stylish as they are practical. From bold colors to sleek designs, you can find a puffer jacket that suits your personal style.

Snug Elegance: Fleece Jackets for Every Occasion

Fleece jackets are the epitome of comfort and versatility. Born from the world of outdoor adventures, fleece jackets have found their way into everyday fashion, and for good reason.

These jackets are made from soft and insulating fleece materials that are not only warm but also incredibly comfortable against the skin. Whether you're running errands on a cool autumn day or heading out for a brisk hike, a fleece jacket is your reliable companion.

What makes fleece jackets stand out is their adaptability. They are the perfect layering piece, allowing you to adjust your level of warmth as needed. Pair them with a t-shirt for a casual look or wear them under a heavier coat for added insulation during the coldest months.

From HS05 to And Wander, top brands have embraced fleece jackets, offering a wide range of styles and colors to suit your preferences. Embrace the cozy comfort of fleece and discover why it's a timeless addition to your wardrobe.

In 2023, make sure your wardrobe is equipped with both puffer jackets and fleece jackets. These classic pieces not only keep you warm but also elevate your style quotient. Dive into our curated selection of the best puffer and fleece jackets to find the perfect ones for your collection. Whether you're facing freezing temperatures or just want to add a touch of comfort to your outfit, these jackets have got you covered.



