Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

The Killer LL Bean Collabs Keep Coming

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert
1 / 7

LL Bean is on fire. The humble Maine-based outdoor brand can't stop winning when it comes to collaborations, having just dished an insanely good lookbook with BEAMS and now dropping a couple special editions of its all-purpose Bean Bag with NEIGHBORHOOD.

Not that LL Bean has ever lost its grip — there used to be a loooong waitlist for its signature Bean Boots, after all — but LL Bean has practically transcended over the past few years as the young, hip, and trend-hungry adopted its timeless appeal for themselves.

As such, it's incredibly common to see the classic Bean Bag AKA Boat 'n Tote in downtown New York, typically paired with lightwash jeans and adidas Sambas.

Over in Japan, though, LL Bean is a perpetual staple. There's even a separate, Japan-only branch appropriately named LL Bean Japan. Funnily enough, it's operated by LL Bean's American headquarters, so LL Bean Japan could theoretically be imported overseas if its parent so wished.

In the past, we've seen custom Bean Boots and even LL Bean-themed Converse exclusive to Japan and, now, there's a bevy of special goods launching for the reopening of LL Bean's Shibuya flagship on May 6.

1 / 4

You've got smaller team-ups between LL Bean and gear brand Sanzo Komuten, American watch company Benrus, Taiwanese camp company HXO Design, and then the NEIGHBORHOOD stuff.

NEIGHBORHOOD isn't the streetwear powerhouse it once was though it certainly needs no help moving product.

In fact, the LL Bean collaboration fits well within NEIGHBORHOOD's wheelhouse, considering that the Japanese brand operates an gardening-focused sub-label called Specimen Research Laboratory, or SRL.

1 / 6

Not that LL Bean x NEIGHBORHOOD is terribly outdoorsy, given that it simply comprises overdyed dad caps and Boat 'n Totes.

But it's neat enough and its further proof of the LL Bean renaissance currently underway.

Shop our latest products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Met Gala's Over But Anok Yai Cannot Stop Dressing

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Killer LL Bean Collabs Keep Coming

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Did The Met Gala Afterparty Fits Hit Harder Than The Red Carpet's?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Inside Kanye's Secret YEEZY SEASON 10 Show

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Après Ski? More Like Après Met

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Stone Island, ROA & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023