LOEWE & On's Cloudtilts Are Pastel Perfect

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

Brand: LOEWE x On

Model: Cloudtilt

Price: TBC

Release Date: October 11

Buy: LOEWE

Editor’s Notes: LOEWE’s collaborative On partnership is continuing this season after the pair revealed the Cloudtilt: a chunky monochromatic sneaker that’s arriving in a slew of pastel hues and all black.

Slated to be landing on October 12 (unless you register for early access for the day earlier), the all new Cloudtilt is the third instalment of the duo’s "shared exploration of performance and craft" and houses all the techy features we’ve come to expect from the pair like a Missiongrip rubber outsole and hidden Speedboard.

Arriving in six colorways, the Cloudtilt is the latest silhouette to join the ever-expanding LOEWE x On arsenal after the Cloudventure and Cloudrock.

At present, with information at a premium, it isn’t entirely clear whether the Cloudtilt will also be accompanied by a ready-to-wear collection like the pair’s previous releases, although we'd be stoked to see some more running pants, waterproof anoraks, temperature regulating shirts, and a customizable three-layer parkas.

For now, you can register for early access to LOEWE x On Cloudtilt via the former’s website and purchase the sneakers from the same location on October 11, the day before the collection drops globally.

