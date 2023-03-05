Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Loewe's FW23 Clothes Are On "My Polly Pocket" Levels

Written by Morgan Smith in Style
Loewe
For Loewe's latest womenswear show, a crisp white runway filled with life-sized confetti cubes (designed by artist Lara Favaretto) served as a stage for full leather getups, birdwoman slays, and toy-level 'fits.

Indeed, a couple of feathery pieces took flight on the FW23 runway, resulting pluming tops, trousers, and just-above-the-knee shorts allowing fans to live out wildest winged fantasy.

Chic or chic(k)? The answer is yes.

Loewe's FW23 women's collection sees the brand continue its "reductionist act," keeping classic styles recognizable but with Loewe twists like throwing in a surprise drape on a leather dress or turning up a simple cardigan to XXL proportions.

There's a gathering of smoothly-sculpted pastel pieces — a pleated dress, skirt, and cropped tops — which looked like IRL My Polly Pocket clothes for adults. Well, how else would they follow up the Minecraft clothes?

Last season's floral prints materialize on a dress — printed on another dress, reducing the SS23 pattern to a trompe l'oeil memory. Meanwhile, cardigans sport graphics conveying differing textures while a silky gown boasted a print of a trench coat.

What's a Loewe collection with the Puzzle bag nowadays? Naturally, the house's beloved handbag returns for the fall season as massive totes and fluffy renditions.

While the newest Paseo bag also is also back, Loewe also rolls out the welcome mat for the Squeeze bag, yet another new addition realized in a selection of various leathers topped with ruching and a gilded chain.

Footwear is just as you'd imagine for Loewe: confetti pumps reinforcing the celebratory cubes on the runway, more novelty shoes with makeup brushes as heels, and a fresh batch of trouser-boots (troots, for short) in smooth leather.

Loewe
In the race for virality, Loewe FW23 steps away from the gimmicks a bit to take what it calls a "introverted stance" underscored by house codes — element-focused surprises, texture, proportion, and most importantly, timelessness.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
