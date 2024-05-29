Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Proenza Schouler Made Vans' Slip-On Very Puffy & Very Luxe (EXCLUSIVE)

in SneakersWords By Riccardo Zazzini
1 / 5
Proenza Schouler

Out of Vans' vast selection of sneakers, none are more recognizable than its classic Slip-On sneaker. In fact, to quote Proenza Schouler, it is “the quintessential [pair of] Vans.” 

A New York-based womenswear and accessories brand, Proenza Schouler was founded in 2002 by designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. 22 years later, it's teamed up with LA skatewear giant Vans to transform the humble Vans Slip-On Classic shoe into a, well, future classic.

And in the process, Proenza Schouler has reimagined Vans' iconic Slip-On shoe by way of some terribly tasteful and luxurious tweaks. 

“The Vans Slip-On is one of those rare pieces of fashion that feels as relevant today as it did when we first discovered them decades ago,” Proenza Schouler founders McCollough and Hernandez told Highsnobiety. “Like with our clothes, we hope the Vans we made ultimately feel effortless and not trying too hard… qualities we ironically work very hard to achieve.”

1 / 3
Proenza Schouler

Available in three colorways, black, white, and cream, this new Slip-On sneaker features ​​glossed leather, a shiny rubber sole, and a pumped-up silhouette. While maintaining the essence of the classic Vans design, Proenza Schouler has been able to turn the Slip-On into a luxury sneaker.

“We wanted to take that most iconic of shapes and see how we could bring it a bit closer to our current world,” continue the two designers. “We knew we wanted to inject a bit of NY into the identity of the shoe, something a bit urban, a bit polished, lux but not precious.”

Recreating a shoe like the Slip-On that’s proven to have an enduring cultural appeal is no easy task. And yet, thanks to a range of thoughtful, precise, and intentional details that retain the shoe's essence, Proenza Schouler has masterfully managed to take the shoe to new stylistic heights, from skate shoe to simply great shoe.

The Proenza Schouler x Vans Slip-On sneaker may no longer be skate-friendly but it is now very luxe, demonstrated by the classically cool shoes' exquisitely elevated design. That level of taste will cost you, of course: the Proenza Schouler Vans retail for $200 on PS' website.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Needles x Reebok
Beatnik Slides
$120
Image on Highsnobiety
Gramicci
Logo Tee
$50
Image on Highsnobiety
G-SHOCK
GM-5600U-1ER The Origin
$195
Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
We Recommend
  • Vans' New Sneaker Is a Beautiful Slip-on Skate Shoe Hybrid
    • Sneakers
  • Vans' Classics Slays Fishnets Better Than Most
    • Sneakers
  • Palace's Vans Collab Is Outrageously Ordinary
    • Sneakers
  • The Best Sneaker Brands to Turn to When in Doubt — a Complete List
    • Sneakers
  • OTW by Vans' First Collab Is Loud Luxury
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Proenza Schouler Made Vans' Slip-On Very Puffy & Very Luxe (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers
  • From adidas to New Balance, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Hailey Bieber Is Making Maternity Style Great Again
    • Style
  • Socks & Sandal Go Together Like Peanut Butter & Jelly
    • Style
  • Meet Balenciaga & Ledger's Passport to the Crypto Future (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • ALD & New Balance's Chunky Sneaker Gets the 'Grey Day Treatment'
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024