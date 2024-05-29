Proenza Schouler Made Vans' Slip-On Very Puffy & Very Luxe (EXCLUSIVE)

Out of Vans' vast selection of sneakers, none are more recognizable than its classic Slip-On sneaker. In fact, to quote Proenza Schouler, it is “the quintessential [pair of] Vans.”

A New York-based womenswear and accessories brand, Proenza Schouler was founded in 2002 by designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. 22 years later, it's teamed up with LA skatewear giant Vans to transform the humble Vans Slip-On Classic shoe into a, well, future classic.

And in the process, Proenza Schouler has reimagined Vans' iconic Slip-On shoe by way of some terribly tasteful and luxurious tweaks.

“The Vans Slip-On is one of those rare pieces of fashion that feels as relevant today as it did when we first discovered them decades ago,” Proenza Schouler founders McCollough and Hernandez told Highsnobiety. “Like with our clothes, we hope the Vans we made ultimately feel effortless and not trying too hard… qualities we ironically work very hard to achieve.”

1 / 3 Proenza Schouler

Available in three colorways, black, white, and cream, this new Slip-On sneaker features ​​glossed leather, a shiny rubber sole, and a pumped-up silhouette. While maintaining the essence of the classic Vans design, Proenza Schouler has been able to turn the Slip-On into a luxury sneaker.

“We wanted to take that most iconic of shapes and see how we could bring it a bit closer to our current world,” continue the two designers. “We knew we wanted to inject a bit of NY into the identity of the shoe, something a bit urban, a bit polished, lux but not precious.”

Recreating a shoe like the Slip-On that’s proven to have an enduring cultural appeal is no easy task. And yet, thanks to a range of thoughtful, precise, and intentional details that retain the shoe's essence, Proenza Schouler has masterfully managed to take the shoe to new stylistic heights, from skate shoe to simply great shoe.

Proenza Schouler

The Proenza Schouler x Vans Slip-On sneaker may no longer be skate-friendly but it is now very luxe, demonstrated by the classically cool shoes' exquisitely elevated design. That level of taste will cost you, of course: the Proenza Schouler Vans retail for $200 on PS' website.