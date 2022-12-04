Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Lori Harvey Takes High-Waist Jeans to Grandad Levels

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

While everyone is on the low-slung wave, Lori Harvey is keeping high-waist trousers alive and even more elevated.

On December 1, the entrepreneur-fashionista attended a Burberry event at the 2022 Miami Art Basel, wearing a look by the British label that undoubtedly turned and raised heads.

Hailing from Burberry's Resort 2023 collection, Harvey's look included a sleeveless denim jumpsuit, which looked more like a pair of baggy, ultra-high-waist jeans. She even topped it off with a belt with an oversized buckle.

Like the runway look, Harvey's ensemble concluded with matching denim heels and an orange handbag.

Given the wild nature of the look, it didn't take long for the internet to draw comparisons to pop culture figures like My Hero Academia's Best Jeanist and Family Guy's Legs Go All The Way Up Griffin.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

This isn't Burberry's first time dabbling in grandad-core, as the brand's Fall/Winter 2022 and Spring/Summer 2023 collections boasted waistlines that gave seasoned dressers a run for their money.

Not to mention, Burberry's denim outfit joins fashion's other wild denim creations, like Bless' jeansheels and Coperni's crossbred flares. Regular denim just doesn't cut it anymore.

I'd also like to point out that this outfit is a bit of an anomaly for Miss Harvey, who — as the internet might say — regularly "puts it on." In meaning, she's got style.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The SKN by LH founder routinely steps out in stylish looks, whether hitting up a formal event in the wooliest ensembles or grabbing dinner in a simple crop top and The Attico cargos (yes, those ones).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Harvey is among the few who've mastered the less-is-more style complex, making even the classic white top and jeans combo look good. It's just something about her way with looks that always commands attention.

Is it the toned physique? Perhaps, it's the face card, which truly never declines? Or maybe she just effortlessly knows how to nail looks — like her old man, Steve Harvey? I'm going to go with all the above.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

While the gramps-esque trousers might not be my favorite look by the style gem, I must give Harvey hand claps for confidently wearing them.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
