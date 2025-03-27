Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Cult Designer Verdy Steps up for Guess Jeans

Written by Aerin Daniel in Style

Verdy is the new brand ambassador of Guess Jeans, a partnership that appropriately unites disparate regions of youth culture.

Guess Jeans "aims to strengthen its presence in Japan," according to a release, which explains why Verdy is exactly the man for the job.

Having spent the past decade shaping contemporary Japanese streetwear with his own brands, Girls Don't Cry and Wasted Youth, and an impossible number of partnerships — Nike, Budweiser, KENZO, Dover Street Market, Levi's and a stint with K-Pop titans BLACKPINK — Verdy is a direct link to contemporary Japanese culture.

“I’m excited to be working with Guess Jeans and my good friend, Nicolai," Verdy said. "I’ve always respected how much passion he and his family have put into the brand. Guess has so much history and culture and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

Verdy is being tapped for the role as Guess Jeans amplifies its international presence with a host of world-famous collaborators.

Iris Law became Guess Jeans' first ambassador in 2024 and subsequent campaign stars have included Brent Faiyaz, Beabadoobee, and Kai Isaiah Jamal.

Verdy is the first designer of his stature to represent Guess Jeans, however, and represents the next stage of the 44-year-old company's ever-evolving presence.

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
