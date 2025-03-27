Cult Designer Verdy Steps up for Guess Jeans

Verdy is the new brand ambassador of Guess Jeans, a partnership that appropriately unites disparate regions of youth culture.

Guess Jeans "aims to strengthen its presence in Japan," according to a release, which explains why Verdy is exactly the man for the job.

Having spent the past decade shaping contemporary Japanese streetwear with his own brands, Girls Don't Cry and Wasted Youth, and an impossible number of partnerships — Nike, Budweiser, KENZO, Dover Street Market, Levi's and a stint with K-Pop titans BLACKPINK — Verdy is a direct link to contemporary Japanese culture.

“I’m excited to be working with Guess Jeans and my good friend, Nicolai," Verdy said. "I’ve always respected how much passion he and his family have put into the brand. Guess has so much history and culture and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Verdy is being tapped for the role as Guess Jeans amplifies its international presence with a host of world-famous collaborators.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Iris Law became Guess Jeans' first ambassador in 2024 and subsequent campaign stars have included Brent Faiyaz, Beabadoobee, and Kai Isaiah Jamal.

Verdy is the first designer of his stature to represent Guess Jeans, however, and represents the next stage of the 44-year-old company's ever-evolving presence.