Inside Loro Piana's German Shrine to Italian Luxury

Loro Piana is bringing Italian luxury to Berlin by opening its first store in the capital. The space is on a single floor in Berlin’s most exclusive shopping district on the Kurfürstendamm with multiple rooms dedicated to women's and men’s clothing, accessories, and leather goods, along with a special VIP area inspired by a personal wardrobe or Wunderkammer, a room filled with curiosities and the rarest objects.

Following in the whole vibe of the storied Italian fashion house, the boutique is decorated in neutral, calming earthy tones and forgiving soft lighting, all the better to browse the iconic White Sole shoes. Fabrics from Loro Piana’s interior design arm provide texture from the floors to upholstered chairs, including cashmere and wool, signature Loro Piana fabrics. The space is pure old-world sophistication, and of course it is: this is Loro Piana after all.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

While gearing up for the March 5 opening of the Berlin store, Loro Piana also helmed a pop-up shop in Milan in February 2024 to celebrate its new Ghiera bag.

The bag is a boxy handbag with the Loro Piana signature pendant on the flap and made with a leather that the maison says is so soft, it feels like cashmere. It looks like it, too, which is appropriate given Loro Piana's legendary approach to the rare textile.

The pop-up turned a Milan space into an artisanal leather workshop to celebrate the connection between the fabric, craftsmanship, and Loro Piana’s house codes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The result? A bespoke shopping experience, much like that on display with the new Berlin boutique. Loro Piana might be an iconic arbiter of classic looks and quiet luxury, but it’s certainly keeping things fresh with new bags and shopping experiences like these.