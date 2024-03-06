Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Inside Loro Piana's German Shrine to Italian Luxury

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti
1 / 4
Loro Piana

Loro Piana is bringing Italian luxury to Berlin by opening its first store in the capital. The space is on a single floor in Berlin’s most exclusive shopping district on the Kurfürstendamm with multiple rooms dedicated to women's and men’s clothing, accessories, and leather goods, along with a special VIP area inspired by a personal wardrobe or Wunderkammer, a room filled with curiosities and the rarest objects. 

Following in the whole vibe of the storied Italian fashion house, the boutique is decorated in neutral, calming earthy tones and forgiving soft lighting, all the better to browse the iconic White Sole shoes. Fabrics from Loro Piana’s interior design arm provide texture from the floors to upholstered chairs, including cashmere and wool, signature Loro Piana fabrics. The space is pure old-world sophistication, and of course it is: this is Loro Piana after all.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

While gearing up for the March 5 opening of the Berlin store, Loro Piana also helmed a pop-up shop in Milan in February 2024 to celebrate its new Ghiera bag.

The bag is a boxy handbag with the Loro Piana signature pendant on the flap and made with a leather that the maison says is so soft, it feels like cashmere. It looks like it, too, which is appropriate given Loro Piana's legendary approach to the rare textile.

The pop-up turned a Milan space into an artisanal leather workshop to celebrate the connection between the fabric, craftsmanship, and Loro Piana’s house codes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The result? A bespoke shopping experience, much like that on display with the new Berlin boutique. Loro Piana might be an iconic arbiter of classic looks and quiet luxury, but it’s certainly keeping things fresh with new bags and shopping experiences like these. 

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
M1906RRC
New Balance
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Raw Energy Long-Sleeve
Carne Bollente
$95
Image on Highsnobiety
Nylon B Crossbody Bag
C.P. Company
$210
We Recommend
  • A Loro Piana kiosk giving out thistles in Milan
    Loro Piana FW24 Takes It to the Streets of Milan
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Kapital
    Quilted Coats to Warm up the Season
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Stone Island Thermo-Sensitive Jacket
    An All-Out Guide to Holiday Gifting
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • loro-piana
    Loro Piana’s Signature Yarns Are Winter Weather Luxury
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    'Succession' May Be Over But Quiet Luxury is Still Part of the Meta
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • J Balvin wears a Vetements 16XL hoodie with camouflage pants next to his silver tesla cybertruck
    XL? J Balvin Only Wears XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXL (Literally)
    • Style
  • Kylie Jenner wears a red dress
    Only Kylie Can Keep Getting Away With It
    • Culture
  • Loro Piana's Berlin flagship store
    Inside Loro Piana's German Shrine to Italian Luxury
    • Style
  • CP Company x Kiko Kostadinov SS24.
    C.P. Company & Kiko Kostadinov Are Back at It
    • Style
  • WSR main mar week 1
    From ASICS to Timberland, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Miu Miu's black New Balance 530 sneaker with a flat sole
    Miu Miu's Gloriously 2D New Balance Sneaker Is Flatter Than Ever
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024