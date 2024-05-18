Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Iris Law Is the Face of GUESS JEANS' Bright Future

Written by Aerin Daniel in Style

As GUESS JEANS prepares for 40 more years of denim dynamism, it taps Iris Law as the striking face of its bold future. The actress and model is more than a more campaign star: she's a symbol of GUESS venturing into the future of denim.

" Iris represents the reimagination of the iconic GUESS girl imagery through the lens of GUESS JEANS," said Nicolai Marciano, creative director.

"Drawing inspiration from the past forty years of industry-defining GUESS girls, Iris’s innovative perspective on style and femininity embodies the classic allure that has defined the GUESS brand."

That's the classic side. But Law, a 23-year-old talent on the rise, also reflects GUESS' progressive side.

Specifically, the company is utilizing Law's appointment as a peg to also launch GUESS AIRWASH, an eco-conscious technique that updates a GUESS signature for the current day.

GUESS is famous for its soft, stone-washed denim jeans and jackets; GUESS AIRWASH updates the practice with a greener bent.

According to GUESS itself, AIRWASH "largely replaces the water used in stone washing with air and bubbles," eliminates the use of pumice stones and "significantly decreases the water and energy consumption" of the process of stone washing.

AIRWASH, an process exclusive to GUESS, is debuting on a set of GUESS classics: shirts, jackets, and jeans. All are available in cuts that range from slim to straight (and relaxed for men) and launch on GUESS' website on May 21.

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
