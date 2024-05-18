Iris Law Is the Face of GUESS JEANS' Bright Future

As GUESS JEANS prepares for 40 more years of denim dynamism, it taps Iris Law as the striking face of its bold future. The actress and model is more than a more campaign star: she's a symbol of GUESS venturing into the future of denim.

" Iris represents the reimagination of the iconic GUESS girl imagery through the lens of GUESS JEANS," said Nicolai Marciano, creative director.

"Drawing inspiration from the past forty years of industry-defining GUESS girls, Iris’s innovative perspective on style and femininity embodies the classic allure that has defined the GUESS brand."

That's the classic side. But Law, a 23-year-old talent on the rise, also reflects GUESS' progressive side.

Specifically, the company is utilizing Law's appointment as a peg to also launch GUESS AIRWASH, an eco-conscious technique that updates a GUESS signature for the current day.

GUESS / RAFAEL PAVAROTTI

GUESS is famous for its soft, stone-washed denim jeans and jackets; GUESS AIRWASH updates the practice with a greener bent.

According to GUESS itself, AIRWASH "largely replaces the water used in stone washing with air and bubbles," eliminates the use of pumice stones and "significantly decreases the water and energy consumption" of the process of stone washing.

AIRWASH, an process exclusive to GUESS, is debuting on a set of GUESS classics: shirts, jackets, and jeans. All are available in cuts that range from slim to straight (and relaxed for men) and launch on GUESS' website on May 21.