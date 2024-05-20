Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The adidas Stan Smith Is Now a Snazzy Dress Shoe

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas Stan Smith sneaker has earned an official collaboration with Japanese tastemaker Shinsuke Nakada, spinning the classic shoe into...a sophisticated dress shoe? Precisely. 

Somewhere between formal steppers and lifestyle sneakers, you'll find a picture of Nakada's adidas Stan Smith Lux. This Stan Smith sneaker — Nakada's favorite adidas model, by the way — ditches its standard crisp leather in exchange for a luscious suede takeover on the upper. The results are, well, a genuinely luxe look, true to the model's name.

The Stan Smith Lux is then given creamy leather linings followed up with solid rubber for the soles. Finally, Nakada's velvety sneakers are topped with detachable tassel flaps — a sprinkle of preppy-ness for an even more true dressy vibe. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

There are even some outdoorsy nods wrapped up in Nakada's Stan Smith sneakers, most notably the practical drawcord laces like the ones you'd catch on trail shoes. 

Nakada's Stan Smith Lux sneakers even arrive in relatively calm, earthy colorways: black and brown. However, these are often normal colorways for dress shoes as well. 

Either way, the Stan Smith Lux is here for whatever mood, whether it be comfy outdoor sneaker, nice dress shoe, or a combination of all.

Nakada is a busy man. He helms famed fashion labels like BEAMS and DAIWA PIER39 as well as Vans' newest Tokyo Design Collective imprint. He also runs his own brand, UNLIKELY. In between, the designer is lending his magic touch — reimagined American classics with a modern edge — to labels like adidas and The North Face for excellent collaborations. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nakada's adidas Stan Smith Lux sneakers are due to land on May 22 at adidas and other select retailers. Right now, on the adidas CONFIRMED app, fans can enter a raffle for the dapper spin on the Stan Smith.

Between CLOT's sleek Superstars and Nakada's luxe Stan Smiths, hanging with the boys and attending a formal dinner in the same sweep has never been easier.

