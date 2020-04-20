Louis Vuitton's New Exercise Gear Will Transform Your Home Workouts

Louis Vuitton has recently released a new selection of home goods spanning “Sporting Goods,” "Games," and “Collectors Items” categories. Leading the way is an assortment of exercise gear that will come in particularly handy while everyone is engaging in at-home workouts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fashion house's $2,720 dumbbells are the standout release from the "Sporting Goods" onslaught, while a jump rope and ping pong set also draw attention. Each of these products incorporates LV's signature monogram print.

From the "Games" collection, you'll want to take a look at the previously seen “Monogram Tower” Jenga set, matching dice case, and playing cards that come in a leather monogram pouch. Other notable items from the 2020 home goods assortment include car and sailboat paperweights, a vinyl holder, and pink house slippers.

You can check out select products from Louis Vuitton's new home goods collection by scrolling through the gallery above. After, click the link below to shop your favorites.

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.