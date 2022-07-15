Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Louis Vuitton’s FW22 Campaign Just Told Me to “Stay Flo”

Written by Morgan Smith in Style
Louis Vuitton
"I just wanna wake up to the sun and Louis Vuitton" or whatever Solange says in her song "Binz."

As a big fan of Solange and the When I Get Home project, I'm fully aware she actually said "Saint Laurent" in the track. But, Louis Vuitton is fitting for the current occasion, as she is one of the many faces of the brand's latest campaign.

For Louis Vuitton's Fall/Winter 2022 campaign, a carefree Solange chucked up the deuces while dripped out in the French house's varsity jacket and veil-baseball cap from its forthcoming menswear collection.

Titled "Generation V," Louis Vuitton's FW22 campaign continues to honor the legacy of its late artistic director Virgil Abloh.

With the FW22 collection serving as Abloh's final runway presentation, the campaign unfolds as a celebratory linkup of "friends, talents, and familiar faces" who embody Abloh's values, including unity, diversity, and inclusivity.

Of course, Solo wasn't the only one who grabbed a seat at Louis Vuitton's FW22 table. NIGO, Yussef Dayes, and Yasiin Bey, better known as Mos Def, also led the brand's latest visual montage, making for an overall solid rollout packed with the industry's most underrated yet prolific figures.

Even with the collection's array of collegiate garments, animated headwear, and paint bucket handbags, there's no stopping NIGO's denim entanglement.

Naturally, the full-time KENZO creative director and part-time denim enthusiast wore a head-to-toe LV FW22 denim ensemble à la Abloh.

Though, NIGO did impressively opt for the Louis Vuitton LV Trainer 2, a shoe which Highsnobiety editor Sam Cole dubbed as a "triumphant return for bulky high-top basketball sneakers."

The monogram-floral denim look is undoubtedly a banger from the collection, seeing as Bey also wore the outfit in LV's latest campaign.

A rare Solo appearance? A roundup of some of the most inventive players in the game? All wearing Louis Vuitton designs created by its even more imaginative artistic director? That sounds about right and quite harmonious with the Abloh vision and spirit.

Indeed, if Abloh were here to witness the latest visual presentation, it'd certainly earn his nod of approval.

