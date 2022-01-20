Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Final Bow: Virgil Abloh's Last Louis Vuitton Show

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
Getty Images / Francois Durand / Pascal Le Segretain
1 / 64
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

There are no bigger shoes to fill than the ones that Virgil Abloh designed while directing Louis Vuitton to unforetold heights. The shockwaves of his sudden passing still reverberate through the luxury house's gilded walls.

Fitting that Louis Vuitton is still developing a series of tributes to its late artistic director. The "Virgil Was Here" show held last year in Miami was only the first in a series of Abloh homages that LV's planning for the rest of 2022.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

After this Fall/Winter 2022 Paris Fashion Week show, for instance, the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 collection will benefit Abloh's "Post-Modern" scholarship.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Though Louis Vuitton intimated that SS22 would be Abloh's final proper runway collection (and Pre-Fall 2022 perhaps his last lookbook), the house asserts that FW22, dubbed "AN OCTOLOGY ACCORDING TO VIRGIL ABLOH," is actually the last showing of Abloh's work, incorporating elements from all eight of his prior shows.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Set amidst a whimsical set that includes a house's roof (complete with chimney), king-sized bed, and a banquet table that seated a live orchestra performing tunes from Abloh's repertoire — composed by Tyler, the Creator — the FW22 runway show was something old and something new, just like Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2022.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Models danced and strode in Abloh's oversized caps, buckled trench coats, signature warped tailoring, skirts, washed-out denim jeans, and his original sneaker designs, including the Tactic and Trainer.

Stadium jackets, crystal-embellished truckers, and lots of reworked Vuitton bags, from the classic Trunk to mini Duffles and backpacks, were all here. But, though the clothing was an apt demonstration of Abloh creative acumen, the point of the runway show wasn't merely to show off some luxury goods.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

If that "Virgil Was Here" showing was an ode to the recently-passed Abloh, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2022 was a memorialization of his ingenuity. Indeed, the presentation was a little more subdued than the earlier affair — the monochrome venue and orchestra reveal initially felt surprisingly somber — but hardly unsmiling.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For instance, models clasped floral bouquets but those arrangements were wrapped in faux newspaper, more like fish and chips than a wreath.

Abloh's clothing doesn't lend itself to unsmiling ceremony, anyways. How could anyone behold his tie-dyed fur coats or paisley-patterned gowns and not think "Fun!"

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Still, witnessing the FW22 presentation does give raise to the eternal question: Who could possibly follow Abloh's in footsteps?

For now, that's a query worth ignoring.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The entire LV creative team again stepped out at the end of the presentation — just like in Miami, they helped complete Abloh's designs ahead of the show — hugging the models and each other as the entire venue erupted in applause.

Some teared up, others simply smiled. Smoke poured from the house's chimney.

The final procession of white-clad models fitted with angelic lace wings reiterated the motif: this wasn't about anyone other than Abloh, a selfless acknowledgment of the designer's immeasurable impact and his lasting legacy.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
Porter-Yoshida & Co.Tanker Travel Case Sage Green
$230.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GmbHMatek Interlock Jogger Black
$415.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
OakleyFlak 2.0 XL Prizm Black Lenses Matte Black Frame
$170.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Finding Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Bag Beautiful But Unattainable, LV Fans Turn to the OG
  • Louis Vuitton's Next Purse Is... An iPod?
  • Waving the Damier-Checkered Flag at Louis Vuitton's F1 Debut
  • Pharrell & NIGO’s Louis Vuitton FW25 Collection Is Over a Decade in the Making
  • Pharrell & NIGO Turned the LV Runway Into a Private Auction
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now