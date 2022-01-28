The Weird, Wild & Wonderful of Men's Fashion Week FW22 Footwear

Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter '22 came and went in the blink of an eye. Even in that tight time span, though, so much went down; it's worth looking back at the week's biggest moments with a fresh set of eyes, especially what went down on-feet.

Though there may be more to come with FW22 women's ahead of us but here's a reminder of some of the weird, wild, and wonderful footwear silhouettes the season has had to offer so far.

Casablanca

Thanks largely to Casablanca, the New Balance XC-72 has been firmly planted on the map, with several other brands following its lead in taking the sneaker as a muse.

Although the collaborative pair once again made an appearance during the FW22 show, the real showstopper was the brand's first in-house sneaker – the Atlantis.

The sneaker is a strong first stride for Charaf Tajer's young label with its uniquely wavy shape, and from here, the only way is up.

CDG x Nike Air Max 97

You can never go wrong with a good pair of the 97s. A true testament to the stylistic vision of the late 90s, the silhouette has stuck around for good reason.

Though a difficult silhouette to beat within the Air Max family, it's been largely overlooked by some of the bigger name collaborations, more often than not staying firmly rooted in streetwear. Who better, then, than COMME des GARÇON to give the sneaker the love it deserves?

There's nothing obtuse or flair-driven about this pairing – both colorways are pretty dialed back, putting the focus on the 97s unmistakable profile and its new weathered texture. They don't do much, but what they do, they excel at.

AURALEE x New Balance XC-72

AURALEE

Japanese label AURALEE had one of the hottest New Balance's of the year in 2021, which is an impressive feat when you consider just how many NB collabs there were.

This time around, the 550 is swapped out for the XC-72 in four finishes, each of which features plush nubuck colored to match the collection's perfect palette.

Dior x Birkenstocks

Mule Boyz rejoice! Perhaps the biggest surprise of Dior's Fall/Winter 2022 show was its Birkenstock collaboration.

Love 'em or hate 'em, Birkenstocks been holding the line strong against Crocs, and if the Stüssy collabs weren't enough to pique your interest, Thibo Denis' remix may be exactly what you've been looking for.

There's no doubting that these are going to be a big hit once they hit retail – they take everything that's good about a Birk and, arguably, make it better. That buckled strap and rubber toecap? I'll take two.

sacai x Nike Cortez

Does anybody else get the feeling that sacai has mastered the art of Nike? With the LDWaffle, the brand built a hybrid silhouette from the ground up and made it one of Nike's most highly desirable – and most costly.

For Fall/Winter 2022, the Japanese label sets its sights on the Swoosh's first-ever sneaker, the Cortez.

The sacai magic has transformed the OG into something straight out of the future, complete with a forefoot Air Zoom bubble, double-layered sole, and of course, double Swooshes.

Louis Vuitton LV Trainer 2

Louis Vuitton FW22, Virgil Abloh's swan song, was a beautiful, intricate display that gave us one final look into the designer's spanning world. With that, came countless references to hip-hop and basketball culture, sewing together a tapestry of influences.

Once again, sneakers were a talking point of the show, with the new LV Trainer 2 drawing particular attention. A shoe best described as an amalgamation of references, you'll find nods to Ewing Athletics, Reebok Pump, and the Air Jordan 8 throughout the silhouette's construction.

It feels like we're witnessing a triumphant return for bulky high-top basketball sneakers, and I'm all for it.

UNDERCOVER x Dr. Martens 1461

UNDERCOVER and Dr. Martens are like bread and butter at this point – they've got a pretty stacked series of releases under their collective belts, spanning the full range of DMs silhouettes.

This time around, the 1461 (seemingly an UNDERCOVER favorite) is back in the spotlight in its two classic colorings of black and oxblood. What makes them stand out, is the contrasting windowpane graphic that covers the full length of the shoe.

Acne Studios x Kero

Acne Studios Fall/Winter 2022 showed a love of heritage, finding itself deeply rooted in Northern Swedish Nomadic culture. With that came a collaboration with Kero, creators of naturally tanned leather 'Beak' shoes.

For once, a team-up that feels wholly natural. Set to arrive as a part of the FW22 collection in several styles, such as a boot and slip-on, these unique pieces of footwear feel like crucial elements of Acne Studio's storytelling for FW22, and that alone is enough to appreciate.

I'll hold my hands up if I'm wrong, but somehow I don't see sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts alike lapping these up as they did with the brand's Rockaway sneakers.

1017 ALYX 9SM

Where ALYX's footwear is concerned, Matthew Williams is doing a lot for Fall/Winter 2022. Several new styles are on their way, with the Mono Sneaker, both high and low, and a big ol' bootie version of the shiny Mono Slip.

For both iterations of the sneaker, it feels like MMW is taking a less drastic approach to footwear design that could easily filter through into the mainstream. For the boots – maybe Ye will make the switch from Red Wing?

Wales Bonner x adidas Originals

I find nothing more endearing than Wales Bonner's exploration of race and identity. These stories give the brand weight and heart as they explore the cultural threads between Britain and the Caribbean.

FW22's selection of adidas Originals footwear by Wales Bonner epitomizes this – the first thing I thought upon seeing the shimmering Mary-Janes was, "my mum has those!" Obviously, she doesn't.

Keen eyes will also note that the Gazelles have returned this season in updated jewel tones, and honestly, you can never go wrong with a court classic.