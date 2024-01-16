Louis Vuitton FW24 Is a Pharrell-fied Rodeo

It's that time again — time for another Louis Vuitton extravaganza by Pharrell Williams. This time, Skateboard P is putting on a rodeo.

On January 16, Louis Vuitton will stage its Fall/Winter 2024 menswear presentation, Pharrell's first Fall/Winter 2024 collection as creative director. The show will go down at the Jardin d'Acclimatation in Paris, France.

There is also a town called Paris in Virginia, Pharrell's home state. Ahead of the show, Pharrell's Skateboard Instagram account posted a couple of FW24 teasers, including a billboard featuring the show's livestream details. The location tagged in the post? Paris, Virginia.

It's kind of a perfect and super organic continuation of Pharrell's whole "from Virginia to Paris" ethos, as evidenced by his debut Louis Vuitton presentation. It's safe to assume that Pharrell would see this Virginia town as another indication that his appointment was written in the stars.

It's also worth mentioning that Paris, Virginia, is located in the country, aligning with Fall/Winter 2024 western vibes.

Louis Vuitton worked with Ron Husband, a veteran Walt Disney Studios animator, to help promote the presentation with his vision of the first cowboy. Pharrell himself even committed to the theme, showing up courtside at an NBA game in a full Louis Vuitton cowboy getup.

So far, Louis Vuitton FW24 has LV cowboy hats, workwear jackets, and ostrich leather boots. There's a monogram Timberland boots collab, too.

We're also expecting more of those beloved Speedy bags and lots more yeehaw-worthy accessories and footwear for the internet to drool over. Of course, we're also anticipating more big surprises like A-list guests and performances for Louis Vuitton FW24.

I mean, what's a Pharrell show without them?