2008's Webby Nike Runner Gets a Floral Rejuvenation

Modular footwear is beginning to dominate the world of techwear, and while the outdoors continues to be the focus of sportswear, Nike is responding by reintroducing some of its most radical, featherweight recovery designs. Standing out at the peak of this archival revival is the Nike Rejuven8 Run Sunflowers.

This distinct, lattice-covered runner represents a fascinating peak in Nike’s mid-2000s Innovation Kitchen experiments. Originally introduced ahead of the 2008 Beijing Olympics as a post-race recovery shoe for elite athletes, the design prioritizes breathability, lightweight comfort, and foot relaxation over standard rigid structure.

By pairing an exoskeleton cage with a plush internal bootie, Nike offers a modular footprint. The silhouette caters effortlessly to the current desire for alternative utility footwear that breaks away from traditional leather paneling.

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The Sunflowers colorway looks to a vibrant, organic graphic pattern that shifts the shoe away from its utilitarian roots. Peeking out from beneath a translucent TPU outer cage, the form-fitting textile inner bootie is completely swathed in a photorealistic yellow and orange sunflower print.

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Deep forest green accents anchor the botanical theme, framing the look across the collar lining, heel tabs, and tongue loops. Down below, a flexible, low-profile foam midsole is rendered in a soft tan hue, keeping the focus entirely on the organic warmth of the upper.

It dates back to 2008, but with its fun new summer graphic, the latest Nike Rejuven8 Run feels fresh not only by its own standards, but also in the wider running market that favors hyper-sporty, technical colorways.

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