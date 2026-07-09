Nike's Slime Green Shox Sneaker Wraps Itself in Nostalgia

Nike's recent Total 90 releases have proven one thing: this hybrid isn't interested in playing it safe. And this latest colorway only doubles down on that idea.

Dressed in black and electric green, the Total 90 Shox Magia looks like it was pulled straight from a Y2K football fever dream. The wrap-around laces still steal the show, but it's the pixelated slime green graphics that give this pair an even more chaotic energy.

As always, the formula remains the same. Nike blends the unmistakable T90 football silhouette with the spring-loaded comfort of Shox cushioning, creating a sneaker that feels caught somewhere between performance archive and fashion experiment.

Where the recent black and white pair felt surprisingly restrained, this one lets loose. It's loud, playful, and just the right amount of over-the-top, leaning into the kind of Y2K energy that made the Total 90 era so unforgettable.

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The Total 90 Shox Magia was never destined to be a background sneaker, and this colorway has no interest in changing that. If anything, it proves Nike's wildest archive revivals are often its most exciting.

The “Black and Yellow Diamond” colorway is set to drop July 14 on Nike’s website.

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