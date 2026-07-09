Nike’s Speedy Archive Sneaker Gets a Race-Ready Rework

If there’s one running shoe that quietly earned its place in history, it’s the Nike Zoom Streak 3. Built for the kind of runners who care more about finish lines than flash, it made its name the hard way, on the streets of Boston, New York, and London.

Now it’s back, but the story feels slightly different.

The Zoom Streak 3 returns in a flipped “Black and Summit White” colorway, taking a performance classic and pushing it into a more everyday lane. It still carries that stripped-back running DNA, just with a sharper attitude this time around. And with those neon green accents, there’s more than enough of that to go around.

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Originally designed for elite distance racing, the silhouette keeps things minimal and direct. Lightweight construction and responsive cushioning made it a favorite for going fast, but what stands out now is how easily it slips into a completely different context. Less race-day only, more all-day ready.

The black upper sets a clean base for bold white stripes and a Volt Swoosh to cut through, giving the shoe the energy it deserves. It’s the kind of contrast that does the talking quietly, turning a performance icon into something that feels just as relevant off the track as it ever was on it.

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Now, that’s a rebrand. The Zoom Streak 3 will drop on Nike's website July 2.

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