Nike Just Put Beef & Broccoli Back on the Table

While Nike’s legendary court icon has spent more than forty years dominating in pristine white-on-white leather, the latest demonstration that it’s one of the most versatile silhouettes in the world arrives via the Nike Air Force 1 Low Patent Beef and Broccoli.

This glossy, cold-weather-inspired iteration completely flips the script on the 1982 classic by trading standard smooth leather for a glossy patent finish.

The colorway pays direct homage to the classic Beef and Broccoli outdoor palette made famous by Timberland, but completely flips the context by executing it entirely in shiny premium leather. It’s worth noting that Nike’s version has only been dubbed the Beef and Broccoli, and is officially designated as the Team Red/Dark Spruce.

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The layout relies on a two-tone palette that looks to reflective materials to give depth to the earthy shades. Constructed with a deep, dark brown patent leather base across the mid-panel and toe box, the upper is heavily contrasted by rich olive green patent leather overlays that wrap around the forefoot, eyestays, and heel.

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A solid black patent leather Swoosh cuts across the side panels, matching the interior collar lining. Ultimately, the Nike Air Force 1 Low Patent "Beef and Broccoli" stands as a masterclass in subverting expectations.

This kind of deep-cut reference always goes down well in the world of sneakers. By injecting a beloved staple with a glossy nod to footwear history, the Swoosh delivers a statement piece with emotional weight to it.

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