Meet Louis Vuitton's Very Own Flat Ballerina Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Louis Vuitton has entered the ballet sneaker chat with its newest flat shoe, aptly named the Sneakerina.

The Sneakerina is undoubtedly LV, as evidenced by its generous signature branding. It features a large "LV" on the sidewall, while the luxury label's most iconic motifs get sprinkled elsewhere. Some pairs even come dripped out in the brand's unmistakable brown monogram pattern, making it a dream cop for the LV diehards.

Additionally, the Sneakerina was designed using the Sacchetto technique, which is basically this fancy stitching method that creates a sock-like fit. It also makes shoes extra comfy and super flexible.

Louis Vuitton
The Louis Vuitton Sneakerina rounds out with ballet-style shoelaces and a slender look, joined by incredibly thin soles that look nearly non-existent. It's almost like Nike's first-ever Moon shoe if it went prima LV ballerina.

If Louis Vuitton wants to make the Sneakerina the next hot sneaker, it's certainly on the right track. The Sneakerina checks all the trendy boxes. Super flat? Check. Super slim? Check. Balletcore? Check check.

The ballet craze has evolved. Now, we're in the era of the ballet sneaker, or hybrid styles marrying the details of classic ballet shoes and traditional performance sneakers.

Sneaker giants adidas, Nike, and PUMA continue to dish out ballet-coded sneakers (really, it goes back to an even bigger trend of girl-ified sneakers). adidas, especially, has gone hard on its efforts, introducing dancer-worthy Stan Smiths and Taekwondo Mei sneakers. Oh, and let's not forget Bad Bunny's own adidas "Ballerina" sneaker, a flat-soled collaborative model based on the adidas Taekwondo and named after dancers.

Luxury brands have also joined the ballet sneaker craze, from Ganni's lace-up ballerina shoes to Loewe's own nylon Ballet Runner. Enters Louis Vuitton into the dance hall.

The brand's Sneakerina shoe is slated to drop on Louis Vuitton's website and app on April 4. The shoe will then get a worldwide launch on April 11. Be sure to save this dance if you're looking to cop.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
