From New Balance to Louis Vuitton, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro Soft Yellow

nike

Release Date: June 24

Editor's Notes: In honor of the late Kobe Bryant, these Air Force 1's draw inspiration from a picture of him practicing in pajamas and a cast.

Crafted from premium yellow leather with knit laces, the sneakers feature the aforementioned photo on the insoles. There's also Kobe’s five championship years etched into the outsole and his No. 8 on the heel, honoring his enduring legacy.

Louis Vuitton Buttersoft

Louis Vuitton

Release Date: available now

Editor's Notes: Yes, this is yet another bulky sneaker courtesy of Louis Vuitton creative director Pharrell Williams. Against a backdrop of increasingly slim sneakers, Pharrell chunks up the proportions.

Stone Island Marina x New Balance Numeric 272

Stone Island

Release Date: June 18

Editor's Notes: In a surprise move, New Balance's skateboarding line is collaborating with Stone Island's sailing-inspired Marina diffusion line. This is where hard-wearing sailing equipment meets equally hard-wearing skate shoes.

Nike x Patta Air Max 90

nike

Release Date: June 24

Editor's Notes: Following up on the much-lauded Air Max 1 “Waves” sneaker series, Patta puts its focus on the Air Max 90. It's a different sneaker, but it's just as wavey as the last.

Converse x Tyler, The Creator 1908 Jogger

END.

Release Date: June 20

Editor's Notes: Tyler, The Creator is reviving Converse’s 1908 Jogger shoe through his GOLF le FLEUR* label. The slim-shaped retro runner receives a nylon base, hairy suede overlays, and is finished with custom le FLEUR branding on the sidewall.

New Balance Numeric Andrew Reynolds 933

New Balance

Release Date: June 23

Editor's Notes: Designed in collaboration with legendary skateboarder Andrew Reynolds, the New Balance Numeric 993 is a dad shoe turned skate shoe. Offered in a range of classic New Balance colorways, the shoe's newest release gives it a suede olive green makeover.

Nike Air Jordan 5 Grape

nike

Release Date: June 21

Editor's Notes: The Jordan 5 "Grape" is back. And, for the first time since the shoe debuted in 1990, emerald blue Nike Air branding graces the heels of the sneaker.

