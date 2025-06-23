Only Pharrell Could Make Louis Vuitton x adidas Happen

Pharrell did Louis Vuitton x Timberland. Is Louis Vuitton x adidas so farfetched? Hardly, or so his LV Men's design studio would have you think.

Plus, with Pharrell's Louis Vuitton currently so deep in its classic sneaker bag, an LV take on a timeless adidas shoe would actually be quite timely.

And you know how much Pharrell likes to bring his own personal passions to Louis Vuitton, from infusing that Timberland collaboration with the spirit of Virgina, his home state, to bringing longtime pal Pusha T onboard as a Louis Vuitton ambassador and similarly longtime pal NIGO onboard as a (returning) Louis Vuitton collaborator.

That's the same Pusha T that starred in the campaign imagery for Pharrell's supersized "Virgina" Superstar sneakers, mind you.

Of course, there's no rock-solid reason to believe that Louis Vuitton x adidas is officially happening... yet.

All we have to go on is an enigmatic clip shared to the Instagram Stories of @skateboard, the dedicated page for Pharrell's Louis Vuitton menswear design team, presumably meant to bolster hype ahead of Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2026 menswear presentation on June 24.

However, that page also offered the very first look at Louis Vuitton's Timberland boots, so why wouldn't it also premiere LV x adidas?

But for now, the sole evidence of Louis Vuitton adidas is a brief video showing a cargo truck driving past the camera. On its side, an all-caps "IMPORTED FROM VIRGINIA" above an adidas trefoil. (The Virginia connection, once again)

Notice a lack of Louis Vuitton branding. But, also, notice the account sharing the video. Pharrell, for his own part, did not publish the adidas-truck clip to his IG Stories. Curious.

If Louis Vuitton x adidas does come to pass, it'd be quite the commotion.

Such is the case for any big-time luxury label partnering with a sportswear company but especially in the case of Louis Vuitton, which famously came together with Nike under the direction of the late Virgil Abloh for landmark shoes only eventually matched by Dior's Air Jordan sneakers.

And if anyone could unite Louis Vuitton and adidas, it would have to be Pharrell.

