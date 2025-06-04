Louis Vuitton Gone Vans

Louis Vuitton’s Tilted sneaker isn’t a skate shoe (if you want those, then you have the luxury house's Lucien Clarke collaboration to enjoy). However, the Louis Vuitton Tilted does have the unmistakable shape of a chunky skate shoe.

That bulky sole unit with a reinforced toe section is a throwback to early 2000s skate shoes. And while the checkered print on the front is a reference to LV’s damier pattern, I can’t help but see the similarities between that and Vans’ signature checkerboard pattern.

It isn’t only the soles, though. Move up and the curved upper panel has a shape reminiscent of Vans classic deck shoes (a model many high fashion labels are referencing recently) while the side profile has the vibe of Vans' Caples model.

It’s not a direct copy, but there’s clear Vans' energy detectable in the design. Basically, the Louis Vuitton Tilted looks like a classic Vans skate shoe remixed by Pharrell and Co. (Which it basically is.)

First unveiled as part of Louis Vuitton’s Resort 2026 collection, the shoe went somewhat overlooked among the plethora of dog-shaped bags and summer suits. That is until a closer look was shared by Thibo Denis, previously a footwear designer for Dior and now pulling the strings at Louis Vuitton.

On Denis’ Instagram, the full details of the shoes emerged. As did the full extent of their skate-y look.

