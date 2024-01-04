All the Best (& Wildest) Stuff From Pharrell's First LV Drop

Over six months since Pharrell Williams exploded the internet with his Spring/Summer 2024 Louis Vuitton runway show, his debut LV menswear collection finally arrived on Louis Vuitton's website and stores on January 4.

Beyond staple pieces like socks, beanies, coats, and shirts, Pharrell’s LV launch also includes some insanely creative (and expensive) pieces, like an LV-branded bowling ball. Because who doesn’t need one of those?

The luxury label is celebrating the debut of Pharrell’s SS24 collection with pop-ups worldwide and the shopping experience alone is as over-the-top as a $1,200 drinking cup.

Each LV pop-up space is exhaustively decorated to evoke Paris’ Pont Neuf bridge, a reference to the location of Pharrell’s June 2023 runway show, drenched in gold and accessorized with spotlighted Speedy bags “floating in the darkness," according to LV.

1 / 5 Louis Vuitton

And you’ll walk out with your purchases tucked into a limited edition carrier bag covered in the collection’s signature Damoflage print, which pops up on everything in the collection from key chains and snowboots to shirts and bottoms.

While the silk pajama sets and collared shirts with pearl buttons are nice enough as is, we’re especially interested in the not-so-staple stuff, the wild items that make Pharrell’s first LV collection feel like, well, Pharrell’s first LV collection.

Dandy Bucket Hat

Pharrell loves a good hat and while his SS24 collection does include beanie after beanie, the Dandy Bucket Hat stands out. In a tonal, denim blue Damier pattern with thick, adjustable shoelace-like cords, the bucket hat is just large enough to evoke Williams’ iconic Vivienne Westwood hat from days of yore.

At just over a grand, it’s also a steal (compared to the rest of the collection).

Leather Shopping & Sandwich Bags

Both of these bags are modeled on the iconic LV shopping bags but they’ve been turned into actual cowhide leather handbags.

The $3,350 10-inch-tall sandwich bag and $4,600 13-inch-tall shopping bag both have two internal pockets but only the latter has a removable shoulder strap if you don’t want to carry it by the handle.

1 / 1 Louis Vuitton

LV Cup & Straw

Sorry Stanley, but who needs a reusable water bottle when you can have your very own $1,200 porcelain LV cup, complete with a khaki-colored canvas Damoflage sleeve? The cup is stamped with the LV circle logo and the new LV Lovers logo and you can monogram the silver straw. Take that, Starbucks.

Palace Slipper

The fact that these slides are called the Palace slipper is fitting, as much of the clothes from Pharrell’s collection evoke a certain sense of regality.

The Italian-made, leather slippers really do look fit for a king, all the way down to the Damier print and flourished, cursive LV logo. For just under $900, you ought to be wearing these en route for an Erewhon smoothie. Someone call Travis Barker, stat.

If you’re looking for something a little softer, the furry boat slipper is less practical but equally powerful.

1 / 1 Louis Vuitton

Speedy Bag Charm

Why are tiny replicas of things so darn cute? If you can’t treat yourself to the LV Speedy bag, the signature piece of Pharrell’s debut LV line, this little leather replica — complete with hardware — is a worthy consolation prize.

1 / 1 Louis Vuitton

Leather Rugby Shirt & Shorts

There’s a lot of leather in the Spring/Summer 2024 collection, including flared leather pants and embroidered leather overshirt, but the rugby set is where it’s at.

The just-under-$7,000 red-and-black striped polo is made entirely of soft lamb leather, turning a sporty top into something smoothly elegant.

There are even matching shorts, yours for only $ 4,650, should you be wanting a leather set for summer.

Louis Vuitton

LV Footprint Boot

Of the many major boots bearing (ha) Pharrell's name, these are the wildest by far. Each $2,470 shearling slip-on is patterned with Louis Vuitton's monogram and stitched with a leather bear paw-patterned sole beneath, essentially creating a trompe l'oeil UGG.

Damoflage Snowboots

There’s a lot of solid footwear in the Spring/Summer 2024 collection but the Damoflage-patterned snowboot is the flashiest of them all.

The outsole references the collection’s sneakers with a khaki-colored all-leather upper while the hefty army green sole is complete with LV branding and signature flowers.

Louis Vuitton

Cotton Pearl Track Jacket

Pharrell said let them have pearls!

Glass pearls run throughout the collection but they look the most daring on the track jacket that comes in both a collared and crewneck shape. The pearls lining the pockets and seams, and outlining the LV logo on the chest, are all hand-placed, earning its $7,500 price tag.

Zip it up over the pearl-embellished track pants to shock and awe.

Bowling Set

The Jeffrey Bowling Set looks like just a cool ball-shaped leather bag but inside there's an actual Louis Vuitton bowling ball printed with a “hypnotic” floral pattern. You can only see it, though, if you purchase the $6,800 set.

Louis Vuitton

Pearl Sunglasses

Like with hats and sneakers, there are myriad frames to choose from in the Spring/Summer 2024 collection but the pearl-trimmed wire gold sunglasses are the standout selection.

The cat-eyed lenses are lined with glass pearls in ascending sizes in the vein of Pharrell’s own Tiffany sunnies and have a classic look that feels very Iris Apfel.

Louis Vuitton

Mink Damier Intarsia Blouson

This one's got it all: borderline controversial fabrication, wild artisanal craft, Pharrell's signature Louis Vuitton pattern, and a $31,000 price tag to beat everything except for the million-dollar Speedy.