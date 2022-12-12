Louis Vuitton Snowboards? Let It Snow!

Nine days out from winter's onset, you may be looking forward to heading out on a snowsports holiday. Bags packed, goggles at the ready; be warned, after eyeballing Louis Vuitton's limited-edition Virgil Abloh-designed marble snowboards, you may suddenly feel woefully unprepared.

A year on from the tragic loss of Virgil Abloh, we've continued to see a steady stream of products reach the market. Showcasing just how deep the roots of his design work ran, we've received a slew of new Off-White x Nike styles and silhouettes, co-creations with LORENZ.OG, projects, and installations such as those seen at Art Basel, and now, snowboards.

Louis Vuitton

Whether you choose to tackle the slopes on sticks or a board, there's nothing quite like being the envy of the resort as you flex your new gear. I mean, I assume so; I've been skiing once, and it's safe to say my skills are subpar.

That being said, I'm sure the more skillful snow sportsmen and women out there could put the late Abloh's marble snowboard to good work.

Created by Virgil as part of the Louis Vuitton Winter 2022 collection (and available to shop now for an eyewatering $7,450.00), the green marble snowboard is limited to 100 numbered units.

Louis Vuitton

Undeniably aesthetic, the striking pieces feature a classic camber and a progressive tip, well-suited for carving and riding in deep powder. Keen eyes will recall the pattern work from the LV Men's FW21 show, which featured a marble stage.

By all means, a statement piece, the board will undoubtedly cause a frenzy on slopes across the globe – especially thanks to the fluorescent green LV branding at the center.