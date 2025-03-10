When In Doubt, Go Jedi Mode

To this day, fashion week streetstyle wrought with peacocking of the worst kind. It's like, okay, great! Luxury clothes worn loudly, same as it ever was.

The one upside is that when someone is clad in something comparably cool, they stand out all the more.

In this case, it's Mr. Clout Corridor himself, Luka Sabbat.

Heading to Rick Owens' Fall/Winter 2025 runway show in early March, Sabbat was clad in a studded and faded brown jacket, treated trousers, and beat-up motorcycle boots, accessorized with a well-worn canvas handbag and doodad-dense belt cinched to the waist.

Amidst all of fashion week's distanced glitz, this sort of lived-in grunge is pretty striking.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

At first blush, I'd assumed that Sabbat was going for a sort of Jedi look, which I quite appreciated. The proportions and earthy hues recall '70s Luke Skywalker without getting all theatrical but the clothes' wear was understated enough to appear genuine, giving them a more personal touch.

A case study in statement-dressing for the sake of fashion week without sacrificing personal style. Sorta.

The look is unfortunately comprised of (apparently) brand-new clothes from Sabbat's own clothing brand, the oddly named Marking Distance, rather than his own wardrobe, which tarnishes (no pun intended) that initial authentic appeal. Still, I can't deny that the get-up presents a nice contrast to the typical front-row polish.

A bit of a tangent here but there's something to be said about legitimizing the flowing ease innate to that kind of Star Wars style.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Brands that attempt to coopt the franchise's space-nomad style often end up creating either Halloween costumes or watered-down garments lacking the magic. It's harder to pull off than it looks.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Enigmatic Japanese label Sunsea is one of the few to nail it with its admittedly on-the-nose Jedi Coat, for instance. Belgian designer Jan-Jan Van Essche has long turned out V-neck tunics and dropped-shoulder sweaters that more realistically manifest the Jedi look, albeit indirectly.

But Sabbat's intent wasn't to channel Star Wars, anyways, so no points docked. My only quibble is that the faux distressing is a little uncanny valley (similarly, is that Misfits charm a cool personal twist or a fashion-for-fashion's-sake touch added to appear personal?)

A good look is a good look, though, and especially amidst the fashion week crowds, that's a welcome sight.