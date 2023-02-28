Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Influencer Cuts Up Her Prada Fashion Week Outfit, Internet Reacts Accordingly

Written by Alexandra Pauly

This week in s*%t the internet is divided over: model and influencer Madeleine White's DIY tailoring of a head-to-toe Prada outfit that she wore to the brand's Fall/Winter 2023 runway show in Milan.

White — who is known for her fashion videos, which often entail her creatively customizing old items from her wardrobe — purchased a gray jumpsuit (retailing for $2,100) from the brand's Spring/Summer 2023 collection,

While most would handle a designer garment with the utmost care, White had different plans. She grabbed a pair of scissors, Julia Fox style, and slashed the onesie down the center, transforming it into a tiny crop top and miniskirt (the Miu Miu set is shaking). Leaving no fabric scrap to waste, White repurposed the legs of the jumpsuit as leg warmers.

To cut into a garment designed by none other than Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons was certainly a bold move on White's part — and her decision to take scissor to brand-new Prada has elicited mixed reactions online.

While some are lauding the influencer's DIY outfit as ingenious, others are taking issue with its raw edges, deeming them "messy" and "cheap"-looking.

As for Prada, its founder, and Simons? They're all for it: According to a comment White left on TikTok, she got permission from the brand before slicing into the 'fit.

Clearly, White's risk paid off. Her TikTok documenting the daring DIY boasts nearly 500,000 "likes," cementing it as one of Milan Fashion Week's most viral moments.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
