A Moment of Silence for Julia Fox's High-Waisted Jeans

Something shifted when Julia Fox got a ring light.

Days after debuting a well-lit tutorial on how to recreate her raccoon-like "Fox Eye," the actor dropped a second DIY video, this time on how to destroy a perfectly nice pair of high-waisted jeans.

For context: Fox made a rare, eyeshadow-less appearance in Los Angeles, where she attempted to YASSSify the Canadian Tuxedo into a pair of super low-rise jeans paired with a denim bandeau, a denim hobo bag, and a pair of denim boots.

As it turns out, she made the outfit herself! Well, most of it — Alexander Wang, whose sexual assault case has apparently been forgiven, supplied the shoes and purse.

According to Fox's latest how-to, all you need to get the look is a pair of ready, willing, and able high-waisted jeans. Simply cut the waistband off of them, wear the waistband as a tube top, and hope your new low-rise jeans don't get you in trouble for public lewdness. ("For the zipper you have to put crazy glue at the top to keep it from sliding off!!!" she clarified.)

Julia Fox's decimated jeans now join her discarded Birkin bag in martyrdom. A moment of silence, please.