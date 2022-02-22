Miu Miu's SS22 Skirt Set Is the Main Character

Think back to a time you were blissfully unaware of Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2022 collection, the range that introduced us to the label's vibe-shifting, abdomen-baring mini skirt set.

Can't remember? Me neither.

Ever since Miuccia Prada sent the dangerously low-rise skirt and ultra-cropped tube top down the runway, fashion hasn't been the same. Instantaneously, the look became a season-defining moment for its extreme proportions and brave application of fashion's new favorite trend: hipbone-baring waistbands, a throwback to Y2K and its divisive style.

The industry had already been experimenting with luxe takes on the early aughts (see: Blumarine's comeback; Supreme x Tiffany & Co.), but Ms. Prada's co-sign made things official. Reject modernity, embrace tradition!

Since its runway debut, Miu Miu's skimpy set has been cast as the Main Character in several major editorial and social media moments.

Hailey Bieber, one of fashion's best-dressed nepotism dolls, took a back seat to the belted bandeau and skirt in Miu Miu's SS22 campaign.

The set also made a controversial appearance on Nicole Kidman, the one of Vanity Fair's 2022 Hollywood Issue cover stars.

Who else has bared their midsection in the name of Miu Miu? Zendaya, Saweetie, Lara Stone, and Paloma Elsesser, to name a few.

The 'fit is so of-the-moment that it has its own (unofficial) Instagram account, @miumiuset, documenting its many public appearances. The look even spawned a Fashion Nova knock-off (it's already on sale!), securing its spot in industry Hall of Fame.

The set has such a firm grip on fashion that, in a century, historians may very well chart the progression of time (or at least clothes) in two simple terms: Before Miu Miu Skirt Set and After Miu Miu Skirt Set.