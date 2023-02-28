and wander Offers Maison Kitsuné a Taste of Gorp

As we slowly edge towards the crack of spring's doors, with dreams of longer days and litterings of sun, the call of outdoors grows ever stronger. Outdoors beckoning a trip to the trails or mountainside strides, there's no better time to examine what fashion has to offer those with wanderlust.

While you'll probably struggle to find a climbing hobbyist or adventure manic clued up on nature's offerings calling their functional rotation Gorpcore, it's an apt synonym for the beautiful craft's inspired takes on the outdoors continues to offer.

A corner of the industry that certainly has its leaders; Klättermusen, Arc'teryx, Mammot, Salomon, and the like; there are many that long for a piece of the pie and achieve significant feats in the field through collaborations.

While there are many that have faltered at the line, you're never short of stumbling across a success story the likes of Maison Kitsuné, which has found comfort in the expertise of and wander.

Taking point in what amounts to a three-piece exploration of its SS23 offer, French-Japanese design label Maison Kitsuné shifts the spotlight to mountain adventure alongside and wander, in which our attention is snatched into focus by a two-tone reinterpretation of classic and wander silhouettes.

Everything that you'd expect and love of and wander keeps a presence within the upcoming collection, including lightweight hooded outerwear paired with matching shorts, short and long-sleeve tees, shirting, headwear, and accessories.

With warm-weather hiking in mind, the collection revolves around a selection of advanced fabrications, including reflective and water-repellent nylon, lightweight cotton, and moisture-wicking mesh, serving a balanced palette for sustained adventure across climates.

The full Maison Kitsuné x and wander collection is due to find its home online on March 8.