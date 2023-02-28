Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

and wander Offers Maison Kitsuné a Taste of Gorp

Written by Sam Cole in Style
and wander
1 / 6

As we slowly edge towards the crack of spring's doors, with dreams of longer days and litterings of sun, the call of outdoors grows ever stronger. Outdoors beckoning a trip to the trails or mountainside strides, there's no better time to examine what fashion has to offer those with wanderlust.

While you'll probably struggle to find a climbing hobbyist or adventure manic clued up on nature's offerings calling their functional rotation Gorpcore, it's an apt synonym for the beautiful craft's inspired takes on the outdoors continues to offer.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

A corner of the industry that certainly has its leaders; Klättermusen, Arc'teryx, Mammot, Salomon, and the like; there are many that long for a piece of the pie and achieve significant feats in the field through collaborations.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

While there are many that have faltered at the line, you're never short of stumbling across a success story the likes of Maison Kitsuné, which has found comfort in the expertise of and wander.

Taking point in what amounts to a three-piece exploration of its SS23 offer, French-Japanese design label Maison Kitsuné shifts the spotlight to mountain adventure alongside and wander, in which our attention is snatched into focus by a two-tone reinterpretation of classic and wander silhouettes.

Everything that you'd expect and love of and wander keeps a presence within the upcoming collection, including lightweight hooded outerwear paired with matching shorts, short and long-sleeve tees, shirting, headwear, and accessories.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

With warm-weather hiking in mind, the collection revolves around a selection of advanced fabrications, including reflective and water-repellent nylon, lightweight cotton, and moisture-wicking mesh, serving a balanced palette for sustained adventure across climates.

The full Maison Kitsuné x and wander collection is due to find its home online on March 8.

Shop our latest products

Sold out
Alpha Industries x HighsnobietyMA-1 Heritage Bomber Jacket
$930.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyHeavy Fleece Hoodie Ivory
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
OnCloudaway Black/Rock
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Is There Anything More (or Less) Gloriously Margiela Than a GORE-TEX Button-up?
  • Two Niche Outdoor Brands, One Tenacious Trek Shoe
  • In Frames We Trust: Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster's Cyberpunk Vision is Unveiled
  • Long Live Socks & Sandals! Or So Says and wander
  • Zero Snakeskin, all Snake When MM6 Maison Margiela Goes Zodiac
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now